Chris Chelios praises Lane Hutson: he handles the pressure a lot better

In the shadow of Ivan Demidov’s performance last night in Montreal, Lane Hutson achieved a great feat by getting his 65th point of the season.

This point, which he collected on the equalizing goal in the third period, allowed him to break Chris Chelios’ record for most points in a rookie season for a Habs defenseman.

The former Habs defenseman, joined by Kevin Dubé from the Journal de Québec, did not hesitate to praise the Habs’ number 48.

He loved his calm under pressure to achieve a record, something he did not handle well in 1985 when he was talked about breaking Larry Murphy’s record (76 points for a rookie defenseman).

“From that moment on, I collapsed. I started thinking too much and I finished the year on a long drought. As for him, it doesn’t seem to affect Lane.” – Chris Chelios

According to him, he will win the Calder Trophy.

“I collapsed”: Chris Chelios did not handle the pressure as well as Lane Hutson in his rookie year (@KDubeJDQ)https://t.co/kdUxiYRJCj — Le Journal de Montréal (@JdeMontreal) April 15, 2025

“Calgary’s goalie [Dustin] Wolf is having a very good season, but I think Lane will win the Calder. And I’m not saying that because of the points, but because he has been an important part of the team’s successes.”

One thing is certain, Hutson plays like a veteran. He is calm with the puck and allows his teammates to shine. The Habs will need him tomorrow night as the game could be of great importance.

With Demidov, he will be able to make sparks for years to come. Last night, we had a taste, imagine the next few years. For the first time in many years, fans can dream of a talented team that will make others jealous across the NHL.

Overtime

Only one point separates the @mnwild from a spot in the #StanleyCup Playoffs… Will they clinch tonight? pic.twitter.com/x4LYok4iTZ — NHL (@NHL) April 16, 2025

– It doesn’t bode well.– What a run by the Blues!– The Wild are also seeking a playoff spot.