Goal in shootout against the Habs: Elliotte Friedman explains what happened

During a hockey season, there are certain moments when questions arise about the rules.

And yesterday, when we saw the Blackhawks get a goal retroactively in a shootout, let’s say questions were raised. How did the NHL manage to give the goal?

How did everyone miss this? pic.twitter.com/M6QDKO5uck — Nick Alberga (@thegoldenmuzzy) April 15, 2025

Of course, no one is disputing the fact that it was a goal. It was such a goal that the puck never left the net and the referees had to go look for another one.

But what is being criticized is that Patrik Laine received another puck, shot it… and then, the NHL informed the referees on the ice that Frank Nazar had scored a goal against Samuel Montembeault.

And then, retroactively, the goal was awarded. The habs therefore found themselves in trouble without realizing it, and Martin St-Louis’ men ended up losing the game.

But what happened?What we need to know is that informant Elliotte Friedman was in the Toronto review room last night. He wrote a short article on what really happened to lead to all this.In the room, someone saw that there was a goal and notified the people around them. A review was therefore done on the spot, and clearly, the error of the referees present in Montreal was noted.The problem? No one was able to warn the people in Montreal that the goal was good before seeing Patrik Laine start shooting, but the people in Toronto knew there was a goal when Laine moved forward.

This is different from regular time, since once the puck is on the ice, you can’t go back.

Ivan Demidov said the plan was for him to shoot after Suzuki — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) April 15, 2025

overtime

Also, note that if the Canadiens had managed to push the game after Cole Caufield, Patrik Laine, and Nick Suzuki, who finally ended the game by not scoring, it would have been Ivan Demidov who would have had the chance to go.

Martin St-Louis was not satisfied with the referees’ work https://t.co/5k6Q73IDAN — TVA Sports (@TVASports) April 15, 2025

– Why not replay Laine’s shot? It would have been fairer.

– Frank Nazar knew he had scored.