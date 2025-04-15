Goal in shootout against the Habs: Elliotte Friedman explains what happened

And yesterday, when we saw the Blackhawks get a goal retroactively in a shootout, let’s say questions were raised. How did the NHL manage to give the goal?
How did everyone miss this? pic.twitter.com/M6QDKO5uck
— Nick Alberga (@thegoldenmuzzy) April 15, 2025
But what is being criticized is that Patrik Laine received another puck, shot it… and then, the NHL informed the referees on the ice that Frank Nazar had scored a goal against Samuel Montembeault.
And then, retroactively, the goal was awarded. The habs therefore found themselves in trouble without realizing it, and Martin St-Louis’ men ended up losing the game.
Chicago/Montreal shootout:https://t.co/wH6oRBGRB9
— Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) April 15, 2025
This is different from regular time, since once the puck is on the ice, you can’t go back.
Ivan Demidov said the plan was for him to shoot after Suzuki
— Eric Engels (@EricEngels) April 15, 2025
overtime
– On this subject :
Martin St-Louis was not satisfied with the referees’ work https://t.co/5k6Q73IDAN
— TVA Sports (@TVASports) April 15, 2025
– Why not replay Laine’s shot? It would have been fairer.
– Frank Nazar knew he had scored.
Frank Nazar on his mystery shootout goal:
“I went through the line, I gave everybody fist-bumps, and everybody was like, ‘What are you doing?’ I get on the bench and go up to Fliggy and say, ‘I scored, right?’ He goes, ‘No, nice try, bro.’ I’m like, ‘What?! I scored! I know I…
— Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) April 15, 2025