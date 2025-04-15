Attract players with Demidov: Yesterday, it was a nice good example

We knew Ivan Demidov was good.

We knew he had the talent to quickly make an impact in the Montreal Canadiens’ lineup.

But we didn’t necessarily know he was going to set the Centre Bell on fire by picking up two points in his first four NHL games.

What he was able to do last night was special.

And it’s also the way he was able to score his first two points in the NHL: he used his skills to create space (both on his pass and on his goal) and it produced magnificent results.

It even looked easy for him in the first period…

Darren Dreger recalled (Insider Trading) that Demidov’s arrival could help the Habs attract talented players this summer. And seeing him complete plays like last night’s can increase those chances:

Could the Demidov addition help attract players to Montreal this offseason? @DarrenDreger discusses on the early edition of Insider Trading. VIDEO: https://t.co/wWRMfRmA4l pic.twitter.com/PgkNrl4HnO — TSN (@TSN_Sports) April 15, 2025

Not everyone saw Ivan Demidov dominate the KHL at 18 years old.

But seeing him be as good as he was last night in his first NHL game… it’s something.

It mainly shows that he is able to stick to his style of play and use his skills to create plays on the ice. If players from other teams were paying attention to his debut last night, they realized one thing: playing with Demidov is “pretty easy”.

He’s so good at finding his teammates on the ice that he could have had more than one assist last night.

Electrifying debut for Ivan Demidov. Goal and an assist, poise, puck on a string in the offensive zone. Not great on the Hawks 3rd goal but showed offensive skill you can’t teach. His game summary… OZ Possession: 1:06 (2nd)

Shots: 3 (t-3rd)

Slot Shots: 2 (t-2nd)

Slot Passes: 6… pic.twitter.com/jo1SeScigZ — Mike Kelly (@MikeKellyNHL) April 15, 2025

If Alex Newhook was named Sidney Crosby, Demidov could have possibly finished the night with four points.

The sample size is small since we’re only talking about one game.

However, the young player’s performance last night is a great example of how he might help Kent Hughes and the Canadiens attract high-quality players to Montreal.

I wonder if Crosby watched the game…

Overtime

– Good listening!

– It’s crazy.

When they say there’s a buzz in town… pic.twitter.com/amTdQGQGSp — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) April 15, 2025

– Okay.

He explained the reasons for his refusal to accept a trade to Houston. https://t.co/WFbI4udbSR — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) April 15, 2025

– He’s on fire!