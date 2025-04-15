58:46 : the ice time of Bogdan Konyushkov in his game today

The Torpedo Nijni Novgorod, which is the club of Bogdan Konyushkov, was eliminated in the first round of the playoffs in the KHL.

The management was so upset that they told the players to continue practicing even if the team was eliminated. And they also threatened the younger players to send them to complete their military service if they didn’t follow orders.

But Bogdan, he doesn’t have to practice with his teammates right now.

Torpedo instead decided to send him to the VHL so that the defenseman can help the team’s farm club make it to the end of the playoffs.

The Canadiens’ prospect had an impact on his team’s success: he helped Torpedo-Gorky win their game of the day and take a 3-0 lead in their series against HK Chelmet Chelyabinsk.

Konyushkov contributed to the win… by spending a total of 58:46 on the ice during the game.

For those who are wondering: yes, you read that right.The game ended in the fifth overtime period (!):

To play for almost an hour in a single game… you have to be in good shape.

But if the Canadiens’ prospect was used as much during the game, it’s because the coaches trust him.

It’s logical: Konyushkov is already a veteran in the KHL, even if he’s only 22 years old, and he’s an important player for Torpedo in “normal” times.

Also, in the win, Torpedo-Gorky finished the game with an impressive total of 112 shots on goal (!).

The opposing goalie, Alexei Shchetilin, will sleep well tonight… Hehe.

