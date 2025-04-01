Top-4 : Another big performance by Matvei Michkov

That’s a wrap on a four-game Monday that saw the @DallasStars (49-21-4, 102 points) move within four points of the idle Jets (51-19-4, 106 points) for first place in the League standings.#NHLStats: https://t.co/GSkrBQZSQ7 pic.twitter.com/4gEVD31r9x
In three games under the orders of Brad Shaw, he has seven points. But his successes date back to well before Shaw’s arrival. In his last six games, he has 11 points.
Including the last three all being multi-point performances! pic.twitter.com/0OAWQQITvA
Here’s an overview of the standings in the East.
CALGARY HAS TIED IT
Two goals in 32 seconds makes this a tie hockey game!
: @SportsOnPrimeCA https://t.co/93veFI9jrZ pic.twitter.com/WqicBeNsv5
Brock Nelson almost won the game for his team in overtime, but…
Brock Nelson was THIS CLOSE to ending it in overtime pic.twitter.com/Y4ho8KScRZ
THE FLAMES PICK UP A HUGE TWO POINTS WITH A SHOOTOUT WIN OVER THE AVS! pic.twitter.com/xI2Y09qkUr
In the loss, Nathan MacKinnon extended his home point streak to 25 games with an assist on Cale Makar’s beautiful goal.
An ankle-breaking fake by Makar pic.twitter.com/FZcZXtfvVY
3. Despite Matthew Boldy’s goal in the last minutes, the Devils hold on
Matt Boldy cashes 100th career goal AND ties the game with 2 min. left pic.twitter.com/a3IOZtIKib
Game of inches. Devils get their OT winner called back after an offside review pic.twitter.com/4Z5qTgxyPg
Matt Boldy rings the crossbar in the shootout as the Devils hold on for the win! pic.twitter.com/509mVB3lU1
The Seattle Kraken are already eliminated and let’s just say it wasn’t the expected season there.
Last night, in a desperate move, a fan of the team even tried to give money to the Stars to let their team win. Obviously, this move didn’t work: the Stars won 3-1.
Tough season in Seattle calls for fans trying to bribe the other team to let the Kraken win? pic.twitter.com/KIsIUBfA6v
FIVE GOALS IN FIVE GAMES FOR WYATT JOHNSTON pic.twitter.com/2PkuNdMiVc
Meanwhile, Seattle isn’t playing hockey, but rather hopscotch.
Bro shoved him with the stick and hurdled over him pic.twitter.com/ILEIYJT6w1
Overtime
– Ouch!
Jamie Drysdale gets 2 for high-sticking even tho he just *bonked* the puck at Stamkos’ face pic.twitter.com/BEANDO8fcv
– A big goal for Luke Hughes.
Luke Hughes opened the scoring in his 150th career game (17-72—89 in 150 GP). He passed Joe Cirella (24-64—88 in 212 GP) for the third-most points by a defenseman in franchise history, age 21 or younger.#NHLStats: https://t.co/GSkrBQZSQ7 https://t.co/20NYgLnEhr
– The top scorers from last night.
– Some games to watch tonight.