Top-4 : Another big performance by Matvei Michkov

That’s a wrap on a four-game Monday that saw the @DallasStars (49-21-4, 102 points) move within four points of the idle Jets (51-19-4, 106 points) for first place in the League standings.#NHLStats: https://t.co/GSkrBQZSQ7 pic.twitter.com/4gEVD31r9x — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) April 1, 2025

1. Another big performance from Matvei Michkov

Last night in the NHL, eight teams were in action.None of these games really had any importance for the Canadiens.Here are the results and highlights anyway:Last night, the Preds were visiting Philadelphia to face the Flyers, who were still undefeated under their new interim head coach.And with a 2-1 win, Philly remained undefeated (3-0-0). In the win, Matvei Michkov was brilliant again, collecting two assists.

In three games under the orders of Brad Shaw, he has seven points. But his successes date back to well before Shaw’s arrival. In his last six games, he has 11 points.

Including the last three all being multi-point performances! pic.twitter.com/0OAWQQITvA — NHL (@NHL) April 1, 2025

The Russian (58) is now just one point away from Lane Hutson (59) and the top spot among NHL rookie scorers.Macklin Celebrini is close behind with 53 points.With this win, Philadelphia is now six points away from the playoffs.

Here’s an overview of the standings in the East.

2. A 110th point for Nathan MacKinnon

CALGARY HAS TIED IT Two goals in 32 seconds makes this a tie hockey game! : @SportsOnPrimeCA https://t.co/93veFI9jrZ pic.twitter.com/WqicBeNsv5 — NHL (@NHL) April 1, 2025

The Avalanche hosted the Calgary Flames and despite taking a 2-0 lead at one point in the game, Colorado lost in a shootout.To take the two teams to overtime, the Flames scored twice in 32 seconds.

Brock Nelson almost won the game for his team in overtime, but…

Brock Nelson was THIS CLOSE to ending it in overtime pic.twitter.com/Y4ho8KScRZ — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) April 1, 2025

THE FLAMES PICK UP A HUGE TWO POINTS WITH A SHOOTOUT WIN OVER THE AVS! pic.twitter.com/xI2Y09qkUr — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 1, 2025

Calgary picked up a big point in the shootout.They are now five points away from the playoffs, with two games in hand over the Blues.

In the loss, Nathan MacKinnon extended his home point streak to 25 games with an assist on Cale Makar’s beautiful goal.

An ankle-breaking fake by Makar pic.twitter.com/FZcZXtfvVY — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 1, 2025

He also became the first player this season to reach the 110-point plateau.

3. Despite Matthew Boldy’s goal in the last minutes, the Devils hold on

Matt Boldy cashes 100th career goal AND ties the game with 2 min. left pic.twitter.com/a3IOZtIKib — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 1, 2025

Game of inches. Devils get their OT winner called back after an offside review pic.twitter.com/4Z5qTgxyPg — Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) April 1, 2025

Matt Boldy rings the crossbar in the shootout as the Devils hold on for the win! pic.twitter.com/509mVB3lU1 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 1, 2025

4. A Kraken fan wants to trade money for a win

In New Jersey, the Devils and the Wild faced off, and like the Flames-Avalanche game, a shootout was needed.New Jersey, who should have won the game several times, finally held on. When the game was 2-1 in favor of the locals, Matthew Boldy sent everyone into overtime.It was his 100th career goal.In overtime, the Devils thought they had won, but the goal was overturned due to an offside call.This was only a temporary reprieve for the Devils, as in the shootout, Jacob Markstrom, with the help of his post, stopped Matthew Boldy.

The Seattle Kraken are already eliminated and let’s just say it wasn’t the expected season there.

Last night, in a desperate move, a fan of the team even tried to give money to the Stars to let their team win. Obviously, this move didn’t work: the Stars won 3-1.

Tough season in Seattle calls for fans trying to bribe the other team to let the Kraken win? pic.twitter.com/KIsIUBfA6v — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) April 1, 2025

FIVE GOALS IN FIVE GAMES FOR WYATT JOHNSTON pic.twitter.com/2PkuNdMiVc — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 1, 2025

In the win, Wyatt Johnston found the back of the net again.He now has five goals in five games.

Meanwhile, Seattle isn’t playing hockey, but rather hopscotch.

Bro shoved him with the stick and hurdled over him pic.twitter.com/ILEIYJT6w1 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 1, 2025

Overtime

Brandon Montour was ejected for this move.With this win, Dallas moved within four points of the Jets, the top spot overall, and the top spot in their division.

– Ouch!

Jamie Drysdale gets 2 for high-sticking even tho he just *bonked* the puck at Stamkos’ face pic.twitter.com/BEANDO8fcv — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) April 1, 2025

– A big goal for Luke Hughes.

Luke Hughes opened the scoring in his 150th career game (17-72—89 in 150 GP). He passed Joe Cirella (24-64—88 in 212 GP) for the third-most points by a defenseman in franchise history, age 21 or younger.#NHLStats: https://t.co/GSkrBQZSQ7 https://t.co/20NYgLnEhr — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) March 31, 2025

– The top scorers from last night.

– Some games to watch tonight.