Top-4 : Another big performance by Matvei Michkov
Raphael Simard
Last night in the NHL, eight teams were in action. None of these games really had any importance for the Canadiens. Here are the results and highlights anyway:
Last night in the NHL, eight teams were in action.

None of these games really had any importance for the Canadiens.

Here are the results and highlights anyway:

1. Another big performance from Matvei Michkov

Last night, the Preds were visiting Philadelphia to face the Flyers, who were still undefeated under their new interim head coach.

And with a 2-1 win, Philly remained undefeated (3-0-0). In the win, Matvei Michkov was brilliant again, collecting two assists.

In three games under the orders of Brad Shaw, he has seven points. But his successes date back to well before Shaw’s arrival. In his last six games, he has 11 points.

The Russian (58) is now just one point away from Lane Hutson (59) and the top spot among NHL rookie scorers.

Macklin Celebrini is close behind with 53 points.

(Credit: Statmuse)
With this win, Philadelphia is now six points away from the playoffs.

Here’s an overview of the standings in the East.

(Credit: NHL.com )

2. A 110th point for Nathan MacKinnon

The Avalanche hosted the Calgary Flames and despite taking a 2-0 lead at one point in the game, Colorado lost in a shootout.

To take the two teams to overtime, the Flames scored twice in 32 seconds.

Brock Nelson almost won the game for his team in overtime, but…

Calgary picked up a big point in the shootout.

They are now five points away from the playoffs, with two games in hand over the Blues.

(Credit: NHL.com)

In the loss, Nathan MacKinnon extended his home point streak to 25 games with an assist on Cale Makar’s beautiful goal.

He also became the first player this season to reach the 110-point plateau.

3. Despite Matthew Boldy’s goal in the last minutes, the Devils hold on

In New Jersey, the Devils and the Wild faced off, and like the Flames-Avalanche game, a shootout was needed.

New Jersey, who should have won the game several times, finally held on. When the game was 2-1 in favor of the locals, Matthew Boldy sent everyone into overtime.

It was his 100th career goal.

In overtime, the Devils thought they had won, but the goal was overturned due to an offside call.

This was only a temporary reprieve for the Devils, as in the shootout, Jacob Markstrom, with the help of his post, stopped Matthew Boldy.

4. A Kraken fan wants to trade money for a win

The Seattle Kraken are already eliminated and let’s just say it wasn’t the expected season there.

Last night, in a desperate move, a fan of the team even tried to give money to the Stars to let their team win. Obviously, this move didn’t work: the Stars won 3-1.

In the win, Wyatt Johnston found the back of the net again.

He now has five goals in five games.

Meanwhile, Seattle isn’t playing hockey, but rather hopscotch.

Brandon Montour was ejected for this move.

With this win, Dallas moved within four points of the Jets, the top spot overall, and the top spot in their division.


Overtime

– Ouch!

– A big goal for Luke Hughes.

– The top scorers from last night.

(Credit: NHL.com )

– Some games to watch tonight.

(Credit: Google )
