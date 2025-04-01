Tony Marinaro pulled off the prank of the year by “resigning” on air

Credit: Tony Marinaro always does things more intensely than others. Calling Boston, calling funeral homes, calling mothers, calling… everyone. And there, on this April 1st, he has the April fool of the year. During his show, he talked about his future at the professional level. We saw him become emotional and leave the studio saying that […]

Tony Marinaro always does things more intensely than others. Calling Boston, calling funeral homes, calling mothers, calling… everyone.

And there, on this April 1st, he has the April fool of the year.

During his show, he talked about his future at the professional level. We saw him become emotional and leave the studio saying that it wasn’t working and that he had done what he could to make it work.

Of course, since it’s April 1st, there were doubts.

However, the fact that it lasted a long time (about 30 minutes), that Alexandre Lanctôt started hosting the show, and that almost no one inside knew what was happening made it quite believable.

But finally, he returned and announced it was a joke. Alexandre Lanctôt, who was hosting in the meantime, described the scene of his return live to everyone who was listening.

I imagine that the fact that almost no one in the box knew about it made a lot of people nervous internally. After all, there’s a good chance we’ll see him elsewhere next season.