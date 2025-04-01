Oliver Kapanen : negotiations with the Canadiens today

Oliver Kapanen is not the big name to watch among the Canadiens’ prospects right now: it’s Jacob Fowler. We wonder if he will sign his entry-level contract soon.

But Kapanen is still worth watching.

With the end of his season in Sweden, the Canadiens’ prospect is free to finish the season in Quebec, either with the Laval Rocket or the Montreal Canadiens.

What will this bring?

Kapanen, who could switch between the two teams, was a strong candidate to go to Laval. But with what’s happening in Montreal and the 12th forward spot, Kapanen becomes a serious option in town.

In addition, he already knows the guys, considering he started the season in town.

Kapanen’s agent will chat with GM Kent Hughes today, according to Nicolas Cloutier, to see where his client might finish the season. They won’t be discussing a contract since he already has one, but rather what’s best for the Habs and the young player.

Could Oliver Kapanen join the Habs in Montreal and then report to the Rocket for the playoffs? “From what I understand, yes [it would be allowed by his contract/convention],” his agent told me, who will discuss with the organization later today. @TVASports — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) April 1, 2025

As long as Joshua Roy (who would be useful in Laval) is doing nothing in town, Kapanen could bring depth to the center and rejoin his group from the start of the season.Aside from Alexandre Carrier and Jakub Dobes, he has played with the others.

Let’s remember that today, Michael Pezzetta will still be in uniform. This shows, more than ever, that the Canadiens need help for the playoff run.

We’ll see what happens.

Overtime

– It’s really good.

ANNOUNCEMENT John Tortorella becomes the new head coach of the Tigres! Details: https://t.co/jn7C9shBk4#GoTigresGo pic.twitter.com/3d4tKYKJ09 — Tigres de Victoriaville (@TigresVicto) April 1, 2025

– Ryan Leonard will make his debut in the NHL tonight.

Ryan Leonard to make NHL debut for Capitals tonight in Boston. Said whole BC team is coming and lots for friends and family. Looks like Taylor Raddysh will sit in his place. Charlie Lindgren starts in net. Dylan McIlrath will play tonight.

Unclear which D will sit out. — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) April 1, 2025

– And he will be well surrounded:

Ryan Leonard will play with Aliaksei Protas and Dylan Strome tonight. — Fluto Shinzawa (@FlutoShinzawa) April 1, 2025

– Jimmy Snuggerud will also play his first NHL game tonight.

Snuggerud will make his NHL debut tonight against Detroit. #stlblues — Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) April 1, 2025

