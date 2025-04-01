Skip to content
Oliver Kapanen : negotiations with the Canadiens today
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Credit: Getty Images

Oliver Kapanen is not the big name to watch among the Canadiens’ prospects right now: it’s Jacob Fowler. We wonder if he will sign his entry-level contract soon.

But Kapanen is still worth watching.

With the end of his season in Sweden, the Canadiens’ prospect is free to finish the season in Quebec, either with the Laval Rocket or the Montreal Canadiens.

What will this bring?

Kapanen, who could switch between the two teams, was a strong candidate to go to Laval. But with what’s happening in Montreal and the 12th forward spot, Kapanen becomes a serious option in town.

In addition, he already knows the guys, considering he started the season in town.

Kapanen’s agent will chat with GM Kent Hughes today, according to Nicolas Cloutier, to see where his client might finish the season. They won’t be discussing a contract since he already has one, but rather what’s best for the Habs and the young player.

As long as Joshua Roy (who would be useful in Laval) is doing nothing in town, Kapanen could bring depth to the center and rejoin his group from the start of the season.

Aside from Alexandre Carrier and Jakub Dobes, he has played with the others.

Let’s remember that today, Michael Pezzetta will still be in uniform. This shows, more than ever, that the Canadiens need help for the playoff run.

We’ll see what happens.


Overtime

– It’s really good.

– Ryan Leonard will make his debut in the NHL tonight.

– And he will be well surrounded:

– Jimmy Snuggerud will also play his first NHL game tonight.

– Eh boy…

