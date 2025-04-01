Skip to content
Jacob Fowler: burning a year of contract could backfire on him
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Credit: Getty Images
Last year, when Lane Hutson was eliminated in the NCAA, it took less than 24 hours for him to sign with the Habs.

This year, when Ryan Leonard and Gabriel Perreault were eliminated in the NCAA, they also needed less than 24 hours to sign with Washington and New York.

These cases happen quickly. After all, we know that these guys are going to burn a year of their contract in the NHL.

But Jacob Fowler’s case is different. We’re not sure if the goalie, who’s moving on to the pros, will finish his season in Laval or Montreal, in the National League.

And he may not be able to switch from one league to another this season: it’s one or the other.

In an ideal world, Fowler would go to Laval. He would have more playing time (the level is less strong and the Rocket is already assured of making the playoffs) and the Rocket’s season should last longer than the Canadiens.

The Canadiens wouldn’t have to deal with a goalie who is excellent, but still green in the pros.

It’s not said that he wouldn’t have playing time in Montreal, but we know that Fowler, who should start next season in Laval, would have more playing time in the minors in the coming weeks.

And as Marc Antoine Godin reminded us, a goalie always takes more time to develop.

However, there is a path where Fowler, who is a top prospect, could ask to burn a year of his contract directly by signing his entry-level contract so that it can be activated immediately.

He wouldn’t even need to play for the first year of the contract to be burned… but Vincent Damphousse would still play him.

All this to say that if Fowler insists on burning a year of his contract, it could explain why nothing has been announced yet – but maybe it has nothing to do with it.

Godin, in his article on the Radio-Canada website, reminds us that a skater can benefit from burning a year of contract (like Lane Hutson), but a goalie needs more time to develop.

In the past, goalies who have been patient have been rewarded and goalies who have burned a year of contract have signed smaller second contracts than expected. The extra year helps the goalie to get more money and develop better on their entry-level contract.

Would Fowler be in a good situation by joining the Canadiens now? Who knows.

As the season won’t end tomorrow morning, there’s still time. But I imagine Kent Hughes would like to see him finish the season with the Rocket and not with the Canadiens.

To be continued, then.


