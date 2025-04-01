Arber Xhekaj will not be fighting Niko Mikkola tonight because he will not be playing

Hello Kirby pic.twitter.com/SVvesduOVb
After practice, the Canadiens’ pilot spoke with reporters on site and provided details about the lineup he will use against the Panthers tonight.
And it’s not complicated: there will be no changes to the lineup.
No line-up changes for the #Habs as per Martin St-Louis
Because if Martin St-Louis has more confidence in Pezzetta – who doesn’t play much when he’s in uniform -, it says a lot.
Especially in the context where the Habs coach is talking about tonight’s game as the most important of the season.
This sends a message (important) to Roy, but also to Xhekaj…
Habs coach Marty St. Louis today:
“It’s the most important game of the season. It feels like the playoffs, you’re playing against the same team so…” pic.twitter.com/wK2NdISP9Z
Since there will be no changes to the lineup, you’ll understand that Samuel Montembeault will get the start against the Panthers.
It’s up to him to keep going tonight to help his team earn important points in the standings.
Let’s recall that at the end of Saturday’s game, Niko Mikkola shot at the Canadiens’ net with only a few seconds left on the clock.
It started to stir… and it was logical to think that Xhekaj would play tonight to send him a message. #TheFamousCode
But Xhekaj won’t be able to fight the Panthers’ defenseman since he won’t be playing.
If I had an old $2 to bet, I’d say the answer to that question is yes…