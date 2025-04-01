2021 Finals: Carey Price gave his helmet to Marc Bergevin to thank him

Est-ce qu’on sent que la famille Price a de plus en plus de raisons de vouloir quitter Montréal? → https://t.co/MAWR0tSSXp — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) January 13, 2022

Marc Bergevin has spoken little to the media since he lost his job as GM of the Canadiens in November 2021.He spoke to a few English-language media outlets last year in what was seen as an attempt to get his name out there for a potential GM position across the National Hockey League.But he hasn’t spoken to French-language media here.And now, for only the second time since he left Montreal, Bergevin has spoken publicly – without really knowing why he said yes this time. This time, he did it on the podcast of Cam Janssen and Andy Strickland, namely the Cam and Strick Podcast.This is what it gives.For nearly an hour, the former GM of the Canadiens and current employee of the Los Angeles Kings generously discussed his work, his years as a player, and his time as GM of the Canadiens.What do I take away from all this?1. On several occasions, we felt that the GM job in Montreal weighed heavily on Bergevin. Nobody here is surprised, but clearly, we feel that he really thinks what he says when he claims that being a GM in Montreal is harder than elsewhere due to media pressure.Throughout the interview, the role of the media kept coming back. He clearly doesn’t seem to miss that right now as an assistant in L.A.2. Bergevin said he had a good relationship with his players (without often interfering in their locker room), including Brendan Gallagher and Shea Weber, but we clearly feel that the Price family has a special place in his heart.I say this because Price, after he retired, gave Bergevin the helmet he wore in the Stanley Cup final in 2021. He told him that this one was for him.This is not nothing, considering he only went to the finals once and a helmet like that doesn’t exist in 18,261 different copies.Let’s recall that it was Bergevin who gave him his big contract (which is not yet over) and that Angela Price, after Bergevin’s departure, said she felt like her family had lost a big ally.3. Still on the theme of the Stanley Cup final, we have to mention that the GM of the team obviously knew that Shea Weber was injured during the playoffs, but he didn’t know to what extent. Weber wasn’t the type to complain during the playoffs.Bergevin really believes that Weber changed the culture of the Canadiens.4. The former head of the Canadiens claims to be passionate about hockey and didn’t make transactions based on emotions. It’s rather the passion that sometimes came into play – in addition to his rational side, of course.And he didn’t want to answer precisely what transaction he regrets. Good call from his point of view.5. In his interview where anecdotes from his past came up, Bergevin opened the door to becoming a GM again. He would like that to happen, but if not, he’s doing well in L.A. with Luc Robitaille and Rob Blake.We’ll see if he gets the chance to go for an interview soon.– Ouch.– To listen.– Ayoye.– Trey Augustine stays in the NCAA.