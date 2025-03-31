The Kapanen season is over in Sweden: the Habs must think about bringing him back to Montreal

Oliver Kapanen and his club (Timrå IK) were facing elimination today.

And they lost with a score of 1-0.

Result? The prospect’s season with the Canadiens is officially over in Sweden.

This means Kapanen is now eligible to join the Rocket… or the Canadiens. And at that level, maybe the Habs have a better interest in bringing him to Montreal because there is no depth right now.

After all, Martin St-Louis is not able to trust Joshua Roy. Michael Pezzetta seems to have surpassed him… and the Habs’ head coach cannot use Pezz for 10 minutes per game because he often hurts the team.

The Canadiens’ coach even tried to play with 11 forwards and 7 defensemen in Carolina, last Friday. It didn’t work since his team lost 4-1 and Arber Xhekaj played less than four minutes in the game.

Bringing back Oliver Kapanen for some reinforcement… maybe it wouldn’t hurt.

Kapanen played 12 games with the Canadiens at the beginning of the season before returning to Europe.And if it was more difficult for him in the NHL, he found a way to impress in Sweden since he had a very good season.He collected 35 points in 36 regular season games and added three in six playoff games, but he was able to progress because he played in any situation.

The Habs’ prospect played on the first line of his club and was used on special units because his coach, Olli Jokinen, was able to trust him.

That being said, I really think Kapanen could be useful on an energy line in Montreal.

At least, more than Joshua Roy or Michael Pezzetta… who are not able to make their place in the Habs’ lineup.

A combination of Armia – Kapanen – Kapanen, it seems I like it… and it would also allow Heineman to stay on the second unit to give him a chance to prove himself.

But if he comes to Montreal, Oliver Kapanen must do one important thing: bring his confidence with him.

He’s coming from a great season and he can take advantage of that momentum to be successful.

On the other hand… The Rocket would make a major addition to their lineup by having him in their ranks for the end of the season.

Already, the Rocket has a very good team on paper…

This is why the decision of the Canadiens’ management will be worth watching in the next hours or days.

