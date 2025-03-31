Sacha Boisvert wants to change universities: he could replace Ryan Leonard in Boston

HELLO, LENO The Washington Capitals have signed forward Ryan Leonard to a three-year entry-level contract. Leonard’s contract will carry an average annual value of $950,000.#ALLCAPS | @Shift4 — x – Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 31, 2025

I am hearing from sources that BC is the name to watch here. Boisvert played at Mount St Charles with James Hagens. He is from Quebec. https://t.co/pPCSnqAQ12 — BC Hockey Blog (@BCHockeyBlogger) March 31, 2025

Sacha Boisvert has just completed a “freshmen” season in the NCAA with 32 points (including 18 goals) in 37 games. And according to what I hear, he could leave the University of North Dakota, go through the “portal” and sign with another club in the… — Marc-Olivier Beaudoin (@MOBeaudoin1) March 31, 2025

Overtime

Gabe Landeskog is officially taking contact pic.twitter.com/j9b9pqbXX8 — Avalanche Forever (@citchmook) March 31, 2025

Taylor Makar will join the Colorado Eagles for the rest of the season.https://t.co/2ucuj04ljp pic.twitter.com/GSTelSztAt — RDS (@RDSca) March 31, 2025

His name has been added to the long-term injured list https://t.co/MDFxdt5x36 — TVA Sports (@TVASports) March 31, 2025

At the moment, the Boston College Eagles are holding attention.Now that the team is eliminated, the trio of stars (Ryan Leonard, Gabriel Perreault, and Jacob Fowler) is eligible to sign with Washington, New York, and Montreal.In the case of Leonard, it’s official. In the case of Perreault, it’s imminent. And in the case of Fowler, it’s coming.So, there will be big changes in Boston, which will undoubtedly lose three huge pieces. And who knows if James Hagens will make his place in the National League this fall…We suspect that the university will not remain idle.And at the moment, a name to watch is Sacha Boisvert. The Québécois has been linked to Boston’s formation by BC Hockey Blog, and Nicolas Cloutier retweeted it.He has been linked to the Eagles and it’s possible because he has entered the NCAA transfer portal. At the moment, Boston College is the NCAA club that is making the most noise.It is important to mention that the first to have spoken about the possibility of seeing Sacha Boisvert leave the University of North Dakota is Marc-Olivier Beaudoin. And he was right, apparently.After his great year as a rookie in college, Boisvert will obviously have another challenge in 2025-2026. Did he not like his experience in North Dakota? Who knows.Let’s recall that Boisvert was linked to the Canadiens during the last draft. He was finally chosen 18th overall by the Blackhawks, three places before Michael Hage.Both players will be back in the NCAA next year, except that Hage will not change clubs.– A pass for Ivan Demidov.– Is his return approaching?– Yes, he’s Cale’s brother.– Tough blow.