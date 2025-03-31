Skip to content
Sacha Boisvert wants to change universities: he could replace Ryan Leonard in Boston
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Credit: Getty Images
At the moment, the Boston College Eagles are holding attention.

Now that the team is eliminated, the trio of stars (Ryan Leonard, Gabriel Perreault, and Jacob Fowler) is eligible to sign with Washington, New York, and Montreal.

In the case of Leonard, it’s official. In the case of Perreault, it’s imminent. And in the case of Fowler, it’s coming.

So, there will be big changes in Boston, which will undoubtedly lose three huge pieces. And who knows if James Hagens will make his place in the National League this fall…

We suspect that the university will not remain idle.

And at the moment, a name to watch is Sacha Boisvert. The Québécois has been linked to Boston’s formation by BC Hockey Blog, and Nicolas Cloutier retweeted it.

He has been linked to the Eagles and it’s possible because he has entered the NCAA transfer portal. At the moment, Boston College is the NCAA club that is making the most noise.

It is important to mention that the first to have spoken about the possibility of seeing Sacha Boisvert leave the University of North Dakota is Marc-Olivier Beaudoin. And he was right, apparently.

After his great year as a rookie in college, Boisvert will obviously have another challenge in 2025-2026. Did he not like his experience in North Dakota? Who knows.

Let’s recall that Boisvert was linked to the Canadiens during the last draft. He was finally chosen 18th overall by the Blackhawks, three places before Michael Hage.

Both players will be back in the NCAA next year, except that Hage will not change clubs.


