Sacha Boisvert wants to change universities: he could replace Ryan Leonard in Boston

HELLO, LENO
The Washington Capitals have signed forward Ryan Leonard to a three-year entry-level contract. Leonard’s contract will carry an average annual value of $950,000.#ALLCAPS | @Shift4 — x – Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 31, 2025
I am hearing from sources that BC is the name to watch here. Boisvert played at Mount St Charles with James Hagens. He is from Quebec. https://t.co/pPCSnqAQ12
— BC Hockey Blog (@BCHockeyBlogger) March 31, 2025
Sacha Boisvert has just completed a “freshmen” season in the NCAA with 32 points (including 18 goals) in 37 games.
And according to what I hear, he could leave the University of North Dakota, go through the “portal” and sign with another club in the… — Marc-Olivier Beaudoin (@MOBeaudoin1) March 31, 2025
Overtime
Ivan Demidov: Point producer in the playoffs! #Habs #Canadiens https://t.co/KQ2rjnU7gZ
— Marc-Olivier Beaudoin (@MOBeaudoin1) March 31, 2025
Gabe Landeskog is officially taking contact pic.twitter.com/j9b9pqbXX8
— Avalanche Forever (@citchmook) March 31, 2025
Taylor Makar will join the Colorado Eagles for the rest of the season.https://t.co/2ucuj04ljp pic.twitter.com/GSTelSztAt
— RDS (@RDSca) March 31, 2025
His name has been added to the long-term injured list https://t.co/MDFxdt5x36
— TVA Sports (@TVASports) March 31, 2025