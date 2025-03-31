Nick Suzuki and Lane Hutson are in the top-10 for assists in the NHL

And that’s not nothing:
The fact that Lane Hutson is able to be among the best even though it’s his first season… Or the fact that Suzuki finds himself among the best while Juraj Slafkovsky took (a lot) of time to get started?
However, Suzuki and Hutson are having an extraordinary season and are – without any doubt – the two most useful players for the Habs this season.
They are one of the main reasons for the team’s success because when Suzuki and Hutson are on, they are capable of stealing a game by themselves.
And it’s no coincidence that the Habs were able to beat one of the best teams in the National League…
3 assist day for Lane Hutson.
Does he get your Calder vote? pic.twitter.com/J1qpw1mOHq
— The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) March 30, 2025
What’s pleasant, in all of this, is that Suzuki (25 years old) and Hutson (21 years old) are still super young.
What I mean here is that the Habs will have the luxury of counting on two of the best playmakers in the NHL for several more years… and that’s excellent news.
Overtime
– When is it Jacob Fowler’s turn?
#NYR have agreed to terms with forward Gabe Perreault on a three-year, entry-level contract.
Full details: https://t.co/tmeZMPThFY pic.twitter.com/Zr2TUFQrTu
— New York Rangers (@NYRangers) March 31, 2025
– I love it.
Newly signed Ranger Gabe Perreault is a big Ninja Turtles guy he told @JLazzy23 in his Open Skate last season pic.twitter.com/MJ6CGJBxYZ
— B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 31, 2025
– Wow!
NHL defensemen who have never hit 59 points in a season:
— Aaron Ekblad
— Shea Weber
— Alex Pietrangelo
— Charlie McAvoy
— Oliver Ekman-Larsson
— Thomas Chabot
Rookie Lane Hutson is at 59pts with 9 games to go. pic.twitter.com/GBdmS1CChl
— Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) March 31, 2025
– Bravo for the gesture.
On était vraiment contents de revoir Noah et sa famille au match samedi dernier. On l’avait rencontré en janvier dernier lors de notre visite à Sainte-Justine
We were really happy to see Noah and his family at the game last Saturday. We met him last January during our visit… pic.twitter.com/ZN9CfAMwY4
— x – Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) March 31, 2025