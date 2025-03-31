Nick Suzuki and Lane Hutson are in the top-10 for assists in the NHL

Since the beginning of the season, Lane Hutson has been making headlines for good reasons.Nick Suzuki also, by the way.Both the Habs players are having good campaigns and they deserve to get attention. A lot of attention, even.The captain is establishing himself as one of the best centers in the NHL and meanwhile, Hutson is doing the same at his defenseman position.But it goes even further when we look at the best passers in the league. Why?Because the two guys are in the top 10 (tied with Quinn Hughes, Sidney Crosby, and Martin Necas) for the most assists collected since the start of the season in the entire NHL.

And that’s not nothing:

I wonder what surprises me the most.

The fact that Lane Hutson is able to be among the best even though it’s his first season… Or the fact that Suzuki finds himself among the best while Juraj Slafkovsky took (a lot) of time to get started?

However, Suzuki and Hutson are having an extraordinary season and are – without any doubt – the two most useful players for the Habs this season.

They are one of the main reasons for the team’s success because when Suzuki and Hutson are on, they are capable of stealing a game by themselves.

The proof?Suzuki (one goal and two assists) and Hutson (three assists) were excellent against the Panthers yesterday afternoon.

And it’s no coincidence that the Habs were able to beat one of the best teams in the National League…

3 assist day for Lane Hutson. Does he get your Calder vote? pic.twitter.com/J1qpw1mOHq — The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) March 30, 2025

What’s pleasant, in all of this, is that Suzuki (25 years old) and Hutson (21 years old) are still super young.

What I mean here is that the Habs will have the luxury of counting on two of the best playmakers in the NHL for several more years… and that’s excellent news.

Overtime

NHL defensemen who have never hit 59 points in a season: — Aaron Ekblad

— Shea Weber

— Alex Pietrangelo

— Charlie McAvoy

— Oliver Ekman-Larsson

— Thomas Chabot Rookie Lane Hutson is at 59pts with 9 games to go. pic.twitter.com/GBdmS1CChl — Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) March 31, 2025

