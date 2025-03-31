Skip to content
If Jacob Fowler goes to Laval, it wouldn’t be just a “observation stage”
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Credit: Getty Images
Jacob Fowler had hoped to go further than last year with Boston College. And as the Eagles lost in the Frozen Four final last year, the goal was clear: to win everything.

But the team of Ryan Leonard, Gabriel Perreault, and Fowler, to name a few, didn’t really manage to build momentum once the season ended.

As a result, the team is eliminated. And Fowler must be devastated.

Now, as you probably know, Jacob Fowler is now free to sign with the Habs. And since he’s not expected to return to the NCAA, it seems like a mere formality.

Maybe it will even happen today. We will clearly be entering a “Jacob Fowler watch” in Montreal in the coming hours/days.

There’s also an important detail to remember: he won’t be able to play for Laval and Montreal before the end of the season. For example, the Habs couldn’t have him burn a year of his contract with a game in the NHL before sending him down to the minors for the playoffs: it would be one or the other. Not both at the same time.

And right now, the question is: will he play his next game with the Habs or the Rocket?

In 2025-2026, we expect to see him with the Rocket anyway. But to finish the 2024-2025 season, it’s a different situation since it’s short-term and he already has a season under his belt.

But since the Habs are in a playoff race and having Fowler play with the Habs would be much more difficult than in Laval, a team guaranteed to participate in the playoffs, I expect to see Fowler arrive in Laval.

Especially since there, Fowler would have his chance.

Anthony Marcotte, who covers the Rocket, is certain that if Fowler were to arrive in Laval, he wouldn’t just be there to warm the bench. And I strongly agree with him.

If he were to arrive in Montreal, it could be more of an observation stint. Because even if the team doesn’t seem to have full confidence in Jakub Dobes, throwing Fowler into a playoff race would be intense.

Sending Lane Hutson to the blue line in 2024 or Fowler in front of the net in 2025, it’s not the same situation. Not at all. #CourseAuxSéries


Overtime

– Ah?

– Exactly.

– Bill Zito did a great job in Florida. [98.5 FM]

– Good listening.

