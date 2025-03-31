Elliotte Friedman and the Calder: “I don’t see how someone wouldn’t vote for Hutson”

Lane Hutson put on quite a show yesterday afternoon in Florida.

He accumulated three assists in the Canadiens’ win over the Panthers and was electrifying in the offensive zone. He now has 59 points this season and the more it goes, the more it makes sense to believe he has an edge in the Calder Trophy race.

In Jason Demers’ eyes, it’s clear: the trophy belongs to the Canadiens player.

Lane Hutson is the Calder trophy winner at this point . Unless Dustin Wolf gets Calgary into the playoffs. I can’t see the voting going towards Macklin or Michkov, as much as what they have done is wildly impressive. Lane Hutson is a glitch — Jason Demers (@jasondemers5) March 30, 2025

Elliotte Friedman also agrees with this.

In the recent episode of the 32 Thoughts podcast, he mentions that he doesn’t see how someone could not vote for Hutson, especially if the Canadiens make the playoffs.

It’s understandable: without Hutson, the Canadiens probably wouldn’t be in a playoff spot today, on March 31.

The defenseman plays a huge part in the team’s successes. And everyone knows it.

32 Thoughts Monday morning news, information & analysis podcast. Links to your preferred platform, here: https://t.co/io7Mr1QEpm Enjoy! — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) March 31, 2025

Because the Canadiens are in a playoff spot and Macklin Celebrini, Dustin Wolf, or even Matvei Michkov are not, Hutson seems to be the clear favorite right now.

Add to that the fact that he leads all rookies in points (59) as a defenseman… and that he’s been excellent since the beginning of March, when the Canadiens started playing more important games.

If the trophy were awarded today, it’s really hard to believe he wouldn’t win it.

March for the rookies:

Lane Hutson: 15PTS in 14GP, +7

Macklin Celebrini: 11PTS in 12GP, -10

Matvei Michkov: 12PTS in 15GP, -5

Dustin Wolf: .895 in 10GP Hutson in pole down the stretch for me. — Scott Wheeler (@scottcwheeler) March 30, 2025

Canadiens fans are lucky because it’s been a long time since we’ve seen a player like him in Montreal.

Nick Suzuki, Juraj Slafkovsky, and Cole Caufield are good, but… it seems like Lane Hutson has an extra something.

And he’s only 21 years old!

We’ve seen it since the beginning of the season: Hutson has what it takes to really establish himself as one of the best in his position. He has the work ethic – he hasn’t missed a single optional practice this season – for it to happen, and he has the talent for it to happen too.

All the better, then, if he’s able to win the Calder Trophy this season.

And even if Hutson gets edged out by Dustin Wolf (that’s the only scenario I can see), it won’t take away from his exceptional rookie season.

The top trending players currently on the popular sports site Stat Muse dot com: 1) Lane Hutson

2) Kevin Durant

3) Giannis Antetokounmpo pic.twitter.com/hdKMvdNmm2 — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) March 31, 2025

Le Québécois Guillaume Richard s’entend pour deux saisons avec l’organisation des Blue Jackets! pic.twitter.com/ctABF3DK9X — RDS (@RDSca) March 31, 2025

Snuggerud on choosing No. 21: «I just looked at the list and happened to choose No. 21. I’m just playing for what’s on the front.» #stlblues — Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) March 31, 2025

