An $11 billion agreement between Rogers and the NHL for television rights in Canada

BREAKING: The @NHL & @Rogers have agreed to a new, 12-year Canadian TV deal that will pay the league about $7.7 billion USD ($11 billion CAD)@novy_williams & @soshnick with the scoop: https://t.co/UmnwO9WeaZ pic.twitter.com/xzgTMvFsKN
— Sportico (@Sportico) March 31, 2025
This is good news for the NHL, which will have more money in its pockets. It’s also good news for general managers and players, who will certainly benefit from good increases in the salary cap due to increased revenue.
What we still don’t know is what this means for French-language television rights in Canada.
What it means for Francophones:
– national games will be resold to TVA Sports, Amazon and/or RDS. I expect a split and 34 games instead of 22 as before. But it’s not profitable currently, will they “sell 2X more expensive”?
— Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) March 31, 2025
Truman believes it wouldn’t be crazy to see RDS retain the French regional rights to the Canadiens, but with fewer games than in the last agreement. He predicts a total of 50 games for RDS instead of the current 60.
There are many questions to be asked, but we’ll have to wait a bit longer for answers.
