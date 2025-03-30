Victory against the Panthers: the Habs are back in the playoffs

Five consecutive losses: that’s the streak the Habs were trying to stop this afternoon in Sunrise.
Today’s formation
Today’s lineup#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/wQvoRa2aK4
— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 30, 2025
#FlaPanthers lines vs. #Habs
Verhaeghe – Barkov – Reinhart
Samoskevich – Bennett – Marchand
Luostarinen – Lundell – Boqvist
Greer – Sturm – Rodrigues
Forsling – Jones
Mikkola – Schmidt
Bjornfot – Balinskis
Bobrovsky
Vanecek
— Jameson Olive (@JamesonCoop) March 30, 2025
Okay, the first goal wasn’t scored as quickly as in Carolina, but a bit after the middle of the period, Patrik Laine, on the powerplay, broke the ice. His 19th goal of the season. 15 of his 19 goals have been scored with a man advantage.
From Lane Hutson to Patrik Laine and it’s done, it’s 1-0! pic.twitter.com/sAr6JPwgjk
— RDS (@RDSca) March 30, 2025
Sam Reinhart answers right away for Florida.
1-1. pic.twitter.com/qmixGF0ClT
— TSN (@TSN_Sports) March 30, 2025
This time, it’s Juraj Slafkovsky who surprised Sergei Bobrovsky.
Slafkovsky celebrates his 21st birthday in the best way possible pic.twitter.com/Rzyu7mSKqf
— TVA Sports (@TVASports) March 30, 2025
Samuel Montembeault would certainly like to see Seth Jones’ shot again.
A gift from Montembeault to Seth Jones, it’s 2-2 at the end of the 2nd! pic.twitter.com/LGqP4bxraN
— RDS (@RDSca) March 30, 2025
Lane Hutson (again) found his captain at the mouth and Suzuki didn’t ask for much.
Hutson does it again and Suzuki gives the Habs the lead pic.twitter.com/JLa76ZTvHk
— TVA Sports (@TVASports) March 30, 2025
Big blocked shot by Christian Dvorak, Brendan Gallagher scores the insurance goal! pic.twitter.com/bwbrTUHMRN
— RDS (@RDSca) March 30, 2025
Martin St-Louis’ team will face the Panthers again on Tuesday. This time, the game will be played in Montreal.
Overtime
– Good question.
Someone remind me: why aren’t the Habs doing Matheson/Hutson, Guhle/Carrier anymore? From memory, we had our best run with those pairings and if you have Guhle/Carrier playing 1st pair mins, it gives Matheson a break
— HFTV (@HFTVSports) March 30, 2025
– An 800th game for Aleksander Barkov.
800 games as a Cat!
Congrats, Cap pic.twitter.com/cYK4KK56wa
— Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) March 30, 2025
– It would have been nice.
Patrik Laine has legs today pic.twitter.com/bMak7OjLaB
— TVA Sports (@TVASports) March 30, 2025
– Obviously.
still not friends
still a rival#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/8hg96q4tjz
— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 30, 2025