Victory against the Panthers: the Habs are back in the playoffs
Raphael Simard
Five consecutive losses: that’s the streak the Habs were trying to stop this afternoon in Sunrise.

Beating the champions once is a tough task, can Montreal beat them three times in a row?

Here are the lines:

For the second game in a row, the Habs took the lead.

Okay, the first goal wasn’t scored as quickly as in Carolina, but a bit after the middle of the period, Patrik Laine, on the powerplay, broke the ice. His 19th goal of the season. 15 of his 19 goals have been scored with a man advantage.

Nick Suzuki and Lane Hutson collected the assists on the goal.

Like in Carolina, the pleasure was short-lived.

A few seconds later, Sam Reinhart tied the game.

Another powerplay smiled on the Habs in the second period.

This time, it’s Juraj Slafkovsky who surprised Sergei Bobrovsky.

Happy 21st birthday, Slaf!

On the goal, Hutson collected his second point of the game.

But like in the first period, Florida came back.

Samuel Montembeault would certainly like to see Seth Jones’ shot again.

Montreal started the third period strongly.

Lane Hutson (again) found his captain at the mouth and Suzuki didn’t ask for much.

The young defender is now just one point away from Nicklas Lindstrom and seventh place in history for points by a rookie defender.

The visitors then solidified their win with an empty net. Brendan Gallagher, from his zone, scored a big goal.

Final score: 4-2.

The Habs are undefeated in three games this season against the champions.

Martin St-Louis’ team will face the Panthers again on Tuesday. This time, the game will be played in Montreal.


