Top-5: it’s the Rangers’ turn to take the last playoff spot in the East

And let’s say that for once, the Rangers did not disappoint, and they won a game where they were favorites, easily beating the Sharks 6-1.
Adam Fox makes it 3-0! pic.twitter.com/cP6xd2O7sl
— Rangers Videos (@SNYRangers) March 30, 2025
Notably, in the loss, Cam Lund, the Sharks’ 34th overall pick in 2022, scored his first NHL goal.
CAM LUND! FIRST NHL GOAL! pic.twitter.com/zaZjDCE53v
— NHL (@NHL) March 30, 2025
But it was stressful until the end because of a certain Nikita Kucherov, who refused to seal the deal, as shown in the following image, which shows a sequence where Kucherov didn’t shoot.
Nikita Kucherov *DIDN’T* shoot this puck pic.twitter.com/IVmnSO6mXY
— B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 29, 2025
Sanderson creuse l’écart pic.twitter.com/H0YjV4nWVG
— TVA Sports (@TVASports) March 30, 2025
4. The Red Wings don’t give up
Unfortunately, that’s not what happened, as Detroit won 2-1 against the Bruins.
Textbook power play for the Red Wings as Lucas Raymond unleashes a rocket past Jeremy Swayman pic.twitter.com/YhohY2bluv
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 30, 2025
CAM TALBOT COMES UP BIG!
What a save in the final seconds as the @DetroitRedWings hold on for the W! pic.twitter.com/OUy962nXq2
— NHL (@NHL) March 30, 2025
5. Leon Draisaitl deals a blow to the Flames’ playoff hopes
We’re headed to the West now, where the playoff race is also intense, as we were keeping a close eye on the Battle of Alberta.
And that cost the Flames a point, as Draisaitl stole the show in the Oilers’ 3-2 overtime win, scoring two goals, including the winner, and adding an assist.
LEOOOOON IN OVERTIME!!
Draisaitl’s 51st goal of the season is the @Energizer overtime winner! pic.twitter.com/0Bi1WjjX0A
— NHL (@NHL) March 30, 2025
GOAL NO. 50!
: @Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+ https://t.co/4KjbdjVctF https://t.co/n4tgTfzHlM pic.twitter.com/rGtr1tMOuL
— NHL (@NHL) March 30, 2025
Overtime
– Here are all the results from the previous day.
A busy 11-game Saturday saw the @DallasStars become the latest team to clinch their berth into the 2025 #StanleyCup Playoffs.#NHLStats: https://t.co/IhW52rj10q pic.twitter.com/Ymv5Qo7kGt
— NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) March 30, 2025
– Here are the top scorers from the previous day.
– Today’s NHL schedule features eight games.