The Rangers’ bus scratched Celebrini’s car after the Sharks’ game last night

Macklin Celebrini had a terrible evening yesterday.The Rangers, who were visiting San Jose to face the worst team in the league, crushed their opponents by a score of 6-1.

The young Sharks star finished the game with an impressive record of minus-4… but that’s not all.

It doesn’t stop there, as another surprise awaited him when he left the arena.

What is it about?

It’s simple: his car was scratched… by the Rangers’ bus. #Irony

A Sharks fan filmed him standing next to his car and also posted a photo of Celebrini’s vehicle, which is clearly damaged.

A really bad evening…

Poor macky LMAOOOO pic.twitter.com/O9vLBOjieN — Ashley Frame (@Ashley943) March 30, 2025

THE WAY IM NOT JOKING LMAO pic.twitter.com/YeQ2qexIoR — Ashley Frame (@Ashley943) March 30, 2025

Macklin Celebrini had a ROUGH night. The Sharks got crushed 6-1 by the Rangers then the Rangers bus reportedly hit Macklin’s car. ( : @Ashley943)pic.twitter.com/fF1xOoLIGS — theScore (@theScore) March 30, 2025

It’s, how to say… quite special.

You get crushed 6-1, you finish the game with a really bad differential… and you leave the arena to see that your car has scratches.

Honestly, it must be a really frustrating feeling.

Celebrini’s vehicle doesn’t seem to be badly damaged, but still. You have to wonder how it all happened and at that level, I also wonder what happened in the story afterwards.

Did the Sharks player manage to talk to the Rangers’ bus driver? Hmm…

One thing is certain: I won’t fall out of my chair if Macklin Celebrini partners with an insurance company soon (hehe).

It’s a funny story, anyway.

