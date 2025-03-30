The Rangers’ bus scratched Celebrini’s car after the Sharks’ game last night

The young Sharks star finished the game with an impressive record of minus-4… but that’s not all.
It doesn’t stop there, as another surprise awaited him when he left the arena.
It’s simple: his car was scratched… by the Rangers’ bus. #Irony
A Sharks fan filmed him standing next to his car and also posted a photo of Celebrini’s vehicle, which is clearly damaged.
A really bad evening…
Poor macky LMAOOOO pic.twitter.com/O9vLBOjieN
— Ashley Frame (@Ashley943) March 30, 2025
THE WAY IM NOT JOKING LMAO pic.twitter.com/YeQ2qexIoR
— Ashley Frame (@Ashley943) March 30, 2025
Macklin Celebrini had a ROUGH night.
The Sharks got crushed 6-1 by the Rangers then the Rangers bus reportedly hit Macklin’s car.
(: @Ashley943)pic.twitter.com/fF1xOoLIGS
— theScore (@theScore) March 30, 2025
It’s, how to say… quite special.
You get crushed 6-1, you finish the game with a really bad differential… and you leave the arena to see that your car has scratches.
Celebrini’s vehicle doesn’t seem to be badly damaged, but still. You have to wonder how it all happened and at that level, I also wonder what happened in the story afterwards.
Did the Sharks player manage to talk to the Rangers’ bus driver? Hmm…
One thing is certain: I won’t fall out of my chair if Macklin Celebrini partners with an insurance company soon (hehe).
It’s a funny story, anyway.
