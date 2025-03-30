Skip to content
The Rangers’ bus scratched Celebrini’s car after the Sharks’ game last night
Marc-Olivier Cook
Macklin Celebrini had a terrible evening yesterday. The Rangers, who were visiting San Jose to face the worst team in the league, crushed their opponents by a score of 6-1. The young Sharks star finished the game with an impressive record of minus-4… but that's not all. It doesn't stop there, as another surprise awaited
Macklin Celebrini had a terrible evening yesterday.

The Rangers, who were visiting San Jose to face the worst team in the league, crushed their opponents by a score of 6-1.

The young Sharks star finished the game with an impressive record of minus-4… but that’s not all.

It doesn’t stop there, as another surprise awaited him when he left the arena.

What is it about?

It’s simple: his car was scratched… by the Rangers’ bus. #Irony

A Sharks fan filmed him standing next to his car and also posted a photo of Celebrini’s vehicle, which is clearly damaged.

A really bad evening…

It’s, how to say… quite special.

You get crushed 6-1, you finish the game with a really bad differential… and you leave the arena to see that your car has scratches.

Honestly, it must be a really frustrating feeling.

Celebrini’s vehicle doesn’t seem to be badly damaged, but still. You have to wonder how it all happened and at that level, I also wonder what happened in the story afterwards.

Did the Sharks player manage to talk to the Rangers’ bus driver? Hmm…

One thing is certain: I won’t fall out of my chair if Macklin Celebrini partners with an insurance company soon (hehe).

It’s a funny story, anyway.


