The Habs are the team that allows the most goals per game since March 19

With ten games left in the Habs’ season, they absolutely must find a solution to stop the bleeding and keep hopes of making the playoffs alive.
It’s not worthy of a playoff team, especially not at such a crucial moment in the season.
This is the final stretch of the season with ten games left, and it’s now or never that the Habs must get back on track in all departments.
Overtime
– An 800th game in the NHL this afternoon for Barkov.
Sasha Barkov plays his 800th game with the Florida Panthers this afternoon.
How to watch Panthers v Canadiens, betting odds, lines and more https://t.co/D9zbPN4AsU pic.twitter.com/XpsL8FwPZw
— George Richards (@GeorgeRichards) March 30, 2025
– What do you think?
When will Alex Ovechkin complete the #Gr8Chase? pic.twitter.com/iJbqBFjqdm
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 30, 2025
– Incredible.
Gavin McKenna has 8 points in 2 playoff games.
This kid is unbelievable.
— Cam Robinson (@Hockey_Robinson) March 30, 2025
– Roster movement among the Senators.
ROSTER UPDATE: Angus Crookshank has been recalled from the @BellevilleSens.
Angus Crookshank a été rappelé des @BellevilleSens.
— Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) March 30, 2025
– Despite the 1-1 tie, it was an encouraging game for CF Montreal.
Un meilleur visage pour le premier match de Donadelhttps://t.co/Adwqi2K45t
— RDS (@RDSca) March 30, 2025