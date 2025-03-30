The Habs are the team that allows the most goals per game since March 19

The Montreal Canadiens have chosen a very bad time to experience another downturn in their seesaw season. Suffering five consecutive defeats while you are in the midst of an intense playoff race is very worrying and does not bode well for the rest of the season.

With ten games left in the Habs’ season, they absolutely must find a solution to stop the bleeding and keep hopes of making the playoffs alive.

The problem is that the losing streak has affected almost every department, both in attack and defense.However, the worst observation is that since the beginning of this horrible sequence of defeats, since March 19, the Canadiens are the team that has conceded the most goals per game.In fact, the Habs have conceded an average of 4.80 goals in their last five games.This is a statistic that is more than alarming and explains the recent troubles of the Habs.A team that is fighting for its survival and playoff spot cannot afford to concede so many goals on a regular basis.

It’s not worthy of a playoff team, especially not at such a crucial moment in the season.

The proof is that only one team currently in a playoff spot is in the top-14 teams that have conceded the most goals since March 19.This team is the Edmonton Oilers, who have been playing without Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid for a while, and are known for having poor goalies and a shaky defense.The rest are teams that are far from the playoffs, or who, like the Habs, are just looking in from the outside at the playoff teams.In short, the Habs must find a way to concede a lot fewer goals, and fast, if they want to keep hopes of participating in the spring tournament alive.The defensemen must regain their composure and play more airtight hockey, while Samuel Montembeault and Jakub Dobes must find a way to make the big saves despite the mistakes in front of them.

This is the final stretch of the season with ten games left, and it’s now or never that the Habs must get back on track in all departments.

