Since they started losing, the Habs have the worst special units in the NHL

The Montreal Canadiens are going through a very tough streak right now, and this is happening at the worst moment, as Martin St-Louis’ team is in the heart of the playoff race in the East.
It’s really unfortunate that the team couldn’t solidify its playoff spot, but in the end, it’s not because of a lack of luck.
Besides the fact that the Habs are giving up too many goals, there’s another area where the Habs have been unrecognizable for five games.
I’m talking here about special teams.
When looking at the Habs’ powerplay over the last five games, what’s most apparent is the team’s lack of creativity, especially the first unit.
We’re playing with a lot of laziness, and we’re almost desperately trying to get the puck to Patrik Laine, crossing our fingers that he’ll score with a perfect shot, as he’s done so often this season.
We’re looking for the easy play too often, and everyone’s trying to pass the puck to someone else, hoping they’ll make the play or score the goal.
And even though Laine has scored the only goal in this streak, we can wonder if he’s hurting the powerplay (which has gone from 15th to 19th) given that the other four players have only one idea in mind, which is to pass the puck to him.
It’s not much better on the penalty kill, as the Habs have given up at least one goal in each of their last five games while shorthanded.
The Habs’ opponents have converted 6 of their 15 powerplay opportunities.
Jake Evans and Joel Armia haven’t been able to do the job over the last five games, as they’ve been on the ice for three of the six goals.
They were almost unbeatable, and we couldn’t stop praising their work on the penalty kill, but now it’s the opposite.
Plus, they’re not scoring anymore, and they’re not contributing to the team at all.
Armia hasn’t scored since March 6, a span of nine games, and Evans hasn’t scored since March 1, a span of 12 games.
In short, the Habs’ special teams are doing very poorly, and things will need to turn around quickly if the team wants to continue hoping to make the playoffs.
In Overtime
– The Hurricanes and Maple Leafs could clinch a playoff spot today.
The outcome of today’s @NHLNetwork Showcase game between the Canadiens and Panthers will impact whether the @Canes and @MapleLeafs will have a shot at securing spots in the #StanleyCup Playoffs when they play later Sunday. #NHLStats: https://t.co/e6pHqYeyqp pic.twitter.com/wciRrDM8me
— NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) March 30, 2025
– To be continued.
Et la MLB a rendu son jugement sur la légalité de ceux-ci. https://t.co/fx8uvxGPIQ
— Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) March 30, 2025