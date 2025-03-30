Musical chairs in the East: nobody stands out to take the 8th place in playoffs

The playoff race in the West has completely changed over the past few weeks.We had two Canadian teams, namely the Vancouver Canucks and the Calgary Flames, battling for the 8th and final playoff spot, and we all thought it would be a tough battle until the last game of the season.But finally, a few weeks later, both teams are on track to miss the playoffs.Why?Because another team has taken matters into its own hands and shown that it wants this last spot more than anyone else.

I’m talking about the St. Louis Blues, who are currently on a nine-game winning streak.

The Blues have put themselves in emergency mode and it’s working.

In the East, it’s the complete opposite, as no team has taken control.

Five teams are still in the running for one spot, but none of them seem to want it, as all these teams have very ordinary records in their last ten games.Seriously, at this point, none of them deserve to make the playoffs.In the past three days, three different teams have occupied the 8th and final playoff spot.

It’s like this spot is a hot potato that nobody wants.

The Montreal Canadiens, the Columbus Blue Jackets, and now the New York Rangers have all occupied the 8th spot in the past few days, in what continues to be a game of musical chairs.It seems like no team is mean enough, like the Blues, to string together wins and eliminate the other teams.Everyone is being nice and generous, losing games more often than not, to keep everyone in the running.

What’s even more astonishing is that the Habs are still in the thick of the playoff race, despite being on a five-game losing streak.

In the West, this kind of streak would have been fatal.In short, the Habs are lucky that no one is taking control, as they are still in the playoff hunt, and they will have a chance to save their season this afternoon with a win against the Florida Panthers.A win against the Stanley Cup champions would put the Habs back in the playoffs, at least until tomorrow.

Let’s see how the Habs will react.

