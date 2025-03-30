Musical chairs in the East: nobody stands out to take the 8th place in playoffs

I’m talking about the St. Louis Blues, who are currently on a nine-game winning streak.
The Blues have put themselves in emergency mode and it’s working.
In the East, it’s the complete opposite, as no team has taken control.
It’s like this spot is a hot potato that nobody wants.
What’s even more astonishing is that the Habs are still in the thick of the playoff race, despite being on a five-game losing streak.
Let’s see how the Habs will react.
Overtime
– Slaf is 21 years old today!
Happy birthday, Slaf!
– It’s incredible.
– To be continued.
