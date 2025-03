The Canadiens have a big test this afternoon.

They face the Panthers… who have one of the best teams in the league.

For the game, note that Michael Pezzetta will be in uniform. It’s Arber Xhekaj who will sit out.

This means that the Canadiens – after playing with seven defensemen on Friday – will return to a “normal” lineup of 12 forwards and six defensemen.

Canadiens confirm Pezzetta will play, Xhekaj will sit. https://t.co/O7lkPqYDQz — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) March 30, 2025

This is logical. Joshua Roy will also be left out:

