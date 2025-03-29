Top-5 : the Blue Jackets bump the Habs out of a playoff spot

So, it’s essential to closely monitor each of the other teams’ results to see the updated standings afterwards.
And lo and behold, after several very lucky evenings where the Canadiens’ opponents in the playoff race lost, what was bound to happen did, as the Columbus Blue Jackets overtook the Habs.
In fact, thanks to their 7-6 shootout win in a completely crazy game against the Vancouver Canucks, the Jackets joined the Habs at 75 points, but since they’ve played one fewer game, they moved ahead.
The Habs are therefore out of the playoff picture for the first time since March 17. Martin St-Louis’ team had held the last playoff spot in the East for nearly two weeks.
7-6 @BlueJacketsNHL win and it was a RIDE
Check it out pic.twitter.com/8gMOSdV7lO
— NHL (@NHL) March 29, 2025
In short, the Habs are currently out of the playoffs, and it’s entirely deserved when you look at how the team has been playing this week.
After seeing the Blue Jackets win, Habs fans had to at least hope that the Rangers would lose to the Anaheim Ducks later in the evening, and that’s exactly what happened.
They’ve played one more game and will be back in action tonight against the San Jose Sharks.
THE DUCKS COMPLETE THE COMEBACK!
Mason McTavish nets the @Energizer overtime winner! pic.twitter.com/CYADgdt1L5
— NHL (@NHL) March 29, 2025
3. Connor Hellebuyck’s seventh shutout this season
The seventh @pepsi shutout of the season for Connor Hellebuyck!
And that’s a new career high! pic.twitter.com/TGdFJwkpGJ
— NHL (@NHL) March 29, 2025
Here’s a player who was at the center of several trade rumors on the trade deadline, but ultimately stayed in Chicago.
Three goals in two periods is pretty good, right?
Have a night, Ryan Donato!
Hat Trick Challenge presented by @AstraZenecaUS pic.twitter.com/aJVEoMpavD
— NHL (@NHL) March 29, 2025
In short, let’s just say the Habs could have really used such a finish in their last few games, and a 28-goal scorer would have really helped the team in their playoff push.
It’s too bad, because Donato wouldn’t have cost the moon as a rental player.
With several consecutive losses, Utah is struggling, and last night, Sam Bennett pretty much nailed the coffin shut on Utah’s hopes with two goals in the Florida Panthers’ 2-1 overtime win.
WELCOME TO SOUTH FLORIDA
In his @FlaPanthers debut, Brad Marchand sets up Sam Bennett for the @Energizer overtime winner! pic.twitter.com/vAlCNHaybn
— NHL (@NHL) March 29, 2025
Overtime
– Here are all the results from last night.
An action-packed six-game slate featured a 13-goal thriller between the @BlueJacketsNHL and Canucks as well as a late multi-goal comeback win by the @AnaheimDucks.#NHLStats: https://t.co/xEUOZpPSyo pic.twitter.com/6GRqyf7BlD
— NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) March 29, 2025
– Here are the top scorers from last night.
– On the schedule today: 11 games.