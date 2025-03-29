The players are out of juice: Kent Hughes’ inaction hurts

At the Habs, it’s the opposite this week, as in three games, we showed no intensity and no character at the worst time of the season.
We can really see it in each of the last three games that all the players on the team just don’t have any more juice, except maybe Lane Hutson.
The Habs are struggling.
They’re also dead tired, having used a tremendous amount of energy in previous games to overcome early deficits.
Friday’s 4-1 loss to the Hurricanes is ample evidence to suggest the #GoHabsGo might be out of gas.
— Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) March 29, 2025
The Habs’ comebacks in big games have greatly taxed the players, and we’re seeing the consequences now.
The players have given it their all, but they didn’t get any help from their general manager, as the lineup was already very limited.
The top trio carried the team for a while, but now everyone is exhausted, and that’s where the Habs’ lack of depth really hurts.
However, Kent Hughes could have gone out and gotten some help at the trade deadline, but he didn’t.
Joel Armia, Josh Anderson, and surely several other players are playing hurt, and this is hurting the Habs’ performance.
These are depth players who would have taken some pressure off the Habs’ current players, which would have allowed St-Louis to roll his lineup more.
In short, Kent Hughes chose not to make a choice between buying and selling, and this could hurt even more if the Habs don’t make the playoffs and finish in the “No Man’s Land”.
Let’s see if the players will be able to bounce back with 10 games left in the season.
