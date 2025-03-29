Five consecutive losses: the Canadiens’ streak arrives at the worst time

It’s too bad, but the Habs are really playing very poorly right now, and you can see that the team is really running out of steam.
Well. That’s all folks. The team is out of juice: bad turnovers, brainfarts, can’t hit the net, etc. And somehow, we had enough chances to tie the game in the 3rd. Let’s just remember we were dead last after 20 games this season and be grateful and enjoy the rest, win or lose. pic.twitter.com/i9bohL6VEh
— HFTV (@HFTVSports) March 29, 2025
Let’s just say it’s really the worst time for the team to be struggling, but as fans, there’s nothing we can do, and that’s what’s extremely frustrating, especially after the incredible emotions of the past few weeks.
The Habs can’t score, and they’re giving up goals in bunches, just like they did earlier in the season when opposing teams would spend long minutes in the Habs’ zone.
Giving up 24 goals in five games is way too much, especially when you’re a team fighting for your life and a playoff spot.
Goals allowed by the Habs per game in their last 5 games:
4 – 6 – 6 – 4 (before the shootout) – 4.
That’s too much.
— Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) March 29, 2025
That’s a huge drop, and the team’s playoff chances have been cut in half in just one week.
What’s even worse for the Habs is that the three main teams they’re competing with for a playoff spot now have just as good of a chance, if not better, according to MoneyPuck.
So, it’s really a nightmare for the Habs this week, but despite everything, we mustn’t give up.
The fans will be there, and they’ll be ready to cheer on their team, which is still very much in the thick of the playoff race.
