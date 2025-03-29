Five consecutive losses: the Canadiens’ streak arrives at the worst time

Credit: The Montreal Canadiens have been taking us on an emotional rollercoaster this season, and even more so over the past few weeks. By getting back into the playoff race in style, the Habs have generated huge enthusiasm in Montreal, as the playoff fever has taken over the city and especially the Centre Bell. Unfortunately, this […]

The Montreal Canadiens have been taking us on an emotional rollercoaster this season, and even more so over the past few weeks.By getting back into the playoff race in style, the Habs have generated huge enthusiasm in Montreal, as the playoff fever has taken over the city and especially the Centre Bell. Unfortunately, this playoff fever did not travel well abroad this week, as the Habs were unrecognizable on the road.The Habs lost all three games on the road this week, stringing together three horrible performances, which is completely opposite of what the team had been doing in the previous weeks.

It’s too bad, but the Habs are really playing very poorly right now, and you can see that the team is really running out of steam.

Well. That’s all folks. The team is out of juice: bad turnovers, brainfarts, can’t hit the net, etc. And somehow, we had enough chances to tie the game in the 3rd. Let’s just remember we were dead last after 20 games this season and be grateful and enjoy the rest, win or lose. pic.twitter.com/i9bohL6VEh — HFTV (@HFTVSports) March 29, 2025

It was therefore a discouraging week for Habs fans, who saw their team go from being in control to being lost and mediocre.Nothing is working for the Habs this week, and the two overtime losses just before this trip hinted that a slump was coming.In fact, the losses to the New York Islanders and the Colorado Avalanche last week seem to have had a significant impact on the Canadiens.Counting those two losses and the three losses on the road this week, the Habs are on a five-game losing streak.

Let’s just say it’s really the worst time for the team to be struggling, but as fans, there’s nothing we can do, and that’s what’s extremely frustrating, especially after the incredible emotions of the past few weeks.

Nothing is working for the Habs, from defense to offense to goaltending.

The Habs can’t score, and they’re giving up goals in bunches, just like they did earlier in the season when opposing teams would spend long minutes in the Habs’ zone.

Giving up 24 goals in five games is way too much, especially when you’re a team fighting for your life and a playoff spot.

Goals allowed by the Habs per game in their last 5 games: 4 – 6 – 6 – 4 (before the shootout) – 4. That’s too much. — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) March 29, 2025

In short, with their five consecutive losses and their horrible road trip this week, the Habs have gone from having almost 50% chance of making the playoffs to now having only 25%.

That’s a huge drop, and the team’s playoff chances have been cut in half in just one week.

What’s even worse for the Habs is that the three main teams they’re competing with for a playoff spot now have just as good of a chance, if not better, according to MoneyPuck.

So, it’s really a nightmare for the Habs this week, but despite everything, we mustn’t give up.

After their last game on the road this Sunday afternoon in Florida against the Panthers, the Canadiens will return home to the Centre Bell.

The fans will be there, and they’ll be ready to cheer on their team, which is still very much in the thick of the playoff race.

Playing at home will do the Habs some good, and hopefully, it will wake them up.

