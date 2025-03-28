Pascal Vincent should interest Daniel Brière and the Flyers

Yesterday morning, the Flyers decided to fire John Tortorella, after another season of misery for Philadelphia.

The rebuilding process is not moving at the same pace as in Montreal, and it was no longer working. Tortorella himself put an end to his time in Philadelphia with his comments to the media.

It’s now time for interviews for Daniel Brière, the General Manager of the team. Could he look to the habs for help?

Tom Lapointe, a former sports journalist, raised the possibility that Pascal Vincent, the head coach of the Rocket, could take the place of “Torts”.

He’s doing an excellent job in Laval and could be a great option for Brière. He didn’t have the expected start in the NHL, but he didn’t have ideal conditions, far from it.

The Rocket is first in the AHL and could confirm a playoff spot very soon, which is quite incredible given that expectations were not so high at the beginning of the year.

Vincent has worked well with young players like Owen Beck and Florian Xhekaj, who have very important roles despite their age.

I’m one of those who believes that Vincent should be considered. It would be a big loss for the habs if he left, but he deserves to be considered. He’s an underrated coach who hasn’t rushed his way to where he is.

He could be a good option if Martin St-Louis doesn’t deliver in the next few years. But if Vincent continues to have success, another NHL team will surely offer him an interview.

