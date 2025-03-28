Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
Justin Kingsley has agreed to answer all my questions about the «rebrand» of the Impact
Maxime Truman
Good grief. What a week it has been.

The Canadiens lost two big games while in the midst of a playoff run – also known as the mix -, but the biggest sports stories of the week in Montreal sports, they involve CF Montreal.

On Monday morning, the club fired Laurent Courtois and appointed Marco Donadel as interim head coach.

On Thursday, an interview given by Joey Saputo in Italian to a Montreal media outlet made the rounds of other Montreal media, both Francophone and Anglophone. The most pessimistic people see it as a prelude to a hasty sale of the club, while the most optimistic see it as an extended hand by the owner, both to the city of Montreal and to the club’s fans.

Decidedly, the timing of our interview with Justin Kingsley on Stanley25 – which had been booked for two or three weeks already – couldn’t be better. Do I need to remind you that he’s the one who led the rebrand of the Impact to CF Montreal?

Justin Kingsley, a brand and marketing strategist, obviously spoke to us about his three years with the Canadiens, pushing the 24CH series, launching the Club 1909, and promoting the The Hockey Club advertising campaign…

But he agreed to answer all my questions about the rebrand of CF Montreal.

Was it a mistake? Who decided? What was the mandate? Why him? How to deal with the dissatisfied fans? How does he see it in hindsight? What was it like working with Joey Saputo?

Justin didn’t dodge any questions; he answered everything. And his answers helped us understand a bit better what he was trying to do when he led the rebrand from the Impact to CF Montreal.

If you’ve never watched a single episode of the Stanley25 podcast, I really recommend listening to this one:

Towards the end of our conversation, I asked him if four years later, he considered the rebrand a success or a failure. He couldn’t be more frank in his answer.

@9millions_ The “CF Montreal”, a failure? ⚽ The man behind the Impact rebrand speaks honestly 😳 An essential episode to listen to with Justin Kingsley 🚨 #montreal #quebec #qc #soccer #mls #cfmontreal #CFMTL #mls #fyp ♬ son original  – 9millions

« Is it really a success? That’s not the case anymore. So it can just be no. It’s been destroyed. » – Justin Kingsley

Good watching. Whether you like Justin Kingsley or not, you’ll come out more informed about the sports rebrand that generated the most buzz in the history of our country.

I would like to thank Justin Kingsley again for accepting to come and chat with openness and transparency about such a polarizing topic. #Class #Respect #GreatContent


Extension

– I re-listened to the podcast twice since recording and from what I understand, it was Kevin Gilmore who suggested to Joey Saputo to change the brand and when it was accepted, he called upon Justin Kingsley. That’s also how I see the chronology of events.

– Justin Kingsley threw jabs at several journalists during the interview. Jack Todd and Réjean Tremblay were not spared.

– Marco Donadel met with the media this morning at the Centre Nutrilait. Here’s what I took away from his first interview as the new head coach of the club.

– Fernando Alvarez and George Campbell agreed to talk to us about the 4-man defense used this week.

– There are still several injured players on the Montreal roster.

– I’ll say this to finish. If CF Montreal really wants to get closer to its fans, I have a suggestion: go back to the name of the Montreal Impact.

