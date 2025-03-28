Justin Kingsley has agreed to answer all my questions about the «rebrand» of the Impact

@9millions_ The “CF Montreal”, a failure? The man behind the Impact rebrand speaks honestly An essential episode to listen to with Justin Kingsley #montreal #quebec #qc #soccer #mls #cfmontreal #CFMTL #mls #fyp ♬ son original – 9millions
« Is it really a success? That’s not the case anymore. So it can just be no. It’s been destroyed. » – Justin Kingsley
Extension
We just spoke with Marco Donadel. What did I take away from this first interview with the new head coach of #CFMTL?
(note that the club did not take questions about Joey Saputo’s comments in Italian heard on a Montreal radio station) Marco… pic.twitter.com/s89XGNl7oa — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) March 28, 2025
Fernando – and not Eleider – Alvarez spoke to us this morning before #CFMTL practice.
He doesn’t mind playing in a 3 or 4-man defense. He’s there to work and do his best. Note that he didn’t say it in a negative way. Alvarez also admitted that the players… — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) March 28, 2025
Injury update for #CFMTL this Friday morning :
– Vrioni and Neal are still rehabbing
– Synchuk, lower body
– Saliba, ankle
– Herbers, thigh
– Vilsaint, thigh
We’ll have to be patient a bit longer before seeing Jalen Neal in action. Neal… — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) March 28, 2025