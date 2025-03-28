Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Ivan Demidov was (really) dumb with a journalist: a first “red flag”?
Marc-Olivier Cook
Ivan Demidov was (really) dumb with a journalist: a first “red flag”?
Credit: Getty Images
Ivan Demidov started the first game of the SKA St. Petersburg series as the 13th forward of his club.

He didn’t play much during the game (7:43) and his club lost with a score of 3-1.

But before the game, the prospect of the Canadiens gave an interview to a journalist during warm-ups… and let’s say he didn’t look super happy.

The SKA forward was visibly frustrated because he answered all the questions in a pretty stupid way.

His answers were short, dry… and you could really feel his discontent.

When you watch the interview in question, you can easily notice that he wasn’t in the mood to laugh:

Is this a first “red flag” in his case?

After all, every time we talk about him since the recent draft, it’s for good reasons.

But here, he’s frustrated with the turn of events because he’s not being used as he wants and that’s why we saw him being in a bad mood in front of a journalist.

On the other hand, it’s really hard to blame him because his behavior is understandable.

He wants to be able to help his club win games.

He wants to be able to contribute to his team’s successes and he wants to be able to progress, but this can’t happen if Roman Rotenberg doesn’t play him.

This is logical, we agree. And it’s normal to see him act like this when we know the story with his coach.

However, we knew that Ivan Demidov was a competitive guy by nature and to me, that’s what we can see in his interview yesterday before the game. I really have the impression that we won’t make a big deal out of it from the Canadiens’ management side because in Montreal, everyone knows that Demidov will be treated the right way.

But in all this, I also wonder what his teammates think about the decisions of the team’s head coach. Again, the club is in the playoffs and the guys want to win… but the coach isn’t playing the club’s best scorer for political reasons.

It must be frustrating, at least.

And seeing Demidov answer like that to a journalist who just wanted to chat with him before the game, it says a lot about the atmosphere that reigns there.


Overtime

– Uh…

– David Jiricek’s season is over.

– It’s going to be tough tonight.

– I love it.

– Okay…

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content