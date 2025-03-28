Ivan Demidov was (really) dumb with a journalist: a first “red flag”?

Ivan Demidov started the first game of the SKA St. Petersburg series as the 13th forward of his club.

He didn’t play much during the game (7:43) and his club lost with a score of 3-1.

But before the game, the prospect of the Canadiens gave an interview to a journalist during warm-ups… and let’s say he didn’t look super happy.

The SKA forward was visibly frustrated because he answered all the questions in a pretty stupid way.

His answers were short, dry… and you could really feel his discontent.

When you watch the interview in question, you can easily notice that he wasn’t in the mood to laugh:

This interview of Ivan Demidov before his first game in the KHL playoffs is simply masterpieces pic.twitter.com/XSqnK0XzPS — Uggg (@Uggg_uggg) March 28, 2025

Is this a first “red flag” in his case?

After all, every time we talk about him since the recent draft, it’s for good reasons.

But here, he’s frustrated with the turn of events because he’s not being used as he wants and that’s why we saw him being in a bad mood in front of a journalist.

On the other hand, it’s really hard to blame him because his behavior is understandable.

He wants to be able to help his club win games.

He wants to be able to contribute to his team’s successes and he wants to be able to progress, but this can’t happen if Roman Rotenberg doesn’t play him.

This is logical, we agree. And it’s normal to see him act like this when we know the story with his coach.

However, we knew that Ivan Demidov was a competitive guy by nature and to me, that’s what we can see in his interview yesterday before the game. I really have the impression that we won’t make a big deal out of it from the Canadiens’ management side because in Montreal, everyone knows that Demidov will be treated the right way.

But in all this, I also wonder what his teammates think about the decisions of the team’s head coach. Again, the club is in the playoffs and the guys want to win… but the coach isn’t playing the club’s best scorer for political reasons.

Overtime

It must be frustrating, at least.And seeing Demidov answer like that to a journalist who just wanted to chat with him before the game, it says a lot about the atmosphere that reigns there.

– Uh…

Xth proof that a club’s performance influences TV ratings: After four games with an average of over 700,000 viewers per minute, the Canadiens only attracted 472,000 viewers last night on RDS. — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) March 28, 2025

– David Jiricek’s season is over.

Defenseman David Jiricek suffered a lacerated spleen in Saturday’s @IAWild game and will miss the remainder of this season. He is expected to make a full recovery and be ready for the start of the 2025-26 season. — Minnesota Wild PR (@mnwildPR) March 28, 2025

– It’s going to be tough tonight.

#Habs face a tough challenge tonight against Hurricanes in Carolina. Hurricanes have a 16-2-1 record in last 19 games against Canadiens. Habs did win first matchup this season, beating Hurricanes 4-0 at Bell Centre on Feb. 25 with Sam Montembeault making 20 saves for shutout. — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) March 28, 2025

– I love it.

“He calls himself Big Boss. That’s his nickname.” Dmitri Voronkov’s contract is up soon and there’s one thing on his mind. Big Boss, Big Money. Presented by @rhoback #rhobackpartner https://t.co/9Vtcskadgo pic.twitter.com/15HFCgaGhG — Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) March 27, 2025

– Okay…