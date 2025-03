Another indication pointing towards Kaiden Guhle’s return to the game tonight

Martin St-Louis didn’t announce his lineup changes, except that Samuel Montembeault will be in goal. Joshua Roy skated with Michael Pezzetta and Jakub Dobes. So, we shouldn’t rule out a lineup with 11 forwards and 7 defensemen@RDSca — Patrick Friolet (@PFrioletRDS) March 28, 2025

David Savard : « Maybe we’re getting a bit too comfortable in our winning streaks. We’re letting things slip a bit. We think we’re maybe better than we are. We’re good when we keep it simple and everyone takes their responsibilities » — Patrick Friolet (@PFrioletRDS) March 28, 2025

2⃣ updates:#mnwild prospect Danila Yurov returns to Metallurg lineup for Game 2 of the #GagarinCup playoffs. Hearing ex #GoHabsGo Charles Hudon, playing in the AHL currently, will play in the KHL next season. — Hockey News Hub (@HockeyNewsHub) March 28, 2025

This morning, we learned that there were good chances of seeing Kaiden Guhle play tonight, against the Hurricanes.But now, on the heels of the Canadiens’ activities today, we can think, more than ever, that Guhle really has a chance to rejoin the lineup for tonight’s game.We’re only talking about clues here… but when you add them up, it means something.This morning, there was no practice after last night’s travel, which means only the extra players skated. Jakub Dobes, who will be on the bench tonight, and Michael Pezzetta took to the ice.But with them, there was no Kaiden Guhle: there was Joshua Roy, who played yesterday.It’s possible to believe that the Canadiens won’t play the three players who skated this morning. This possibility is really logical, when you think about it.Bringing Guhle (if that’s the plan) back in a seven-defenseman format would allow him to return more “quietly” after weeks of absence in the playoff race.If that’s the case, Roy (who plays in the top-6) would likely be left out. We don’t want to touch the bottom-6 of the club this season when possible, and Roy could be the one to take the hit.To be continued in the next few hours.– Hmm…– What do you think?– Charles Hudon in Russia next season?– Indeed.