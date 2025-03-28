Skip to content
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Another indication pointing towards Kaiden Guhle’s return to the game tonight
Credit: Getty Images
This morning, we learned that there were good chances of seeing Kaiden Guhle play tonight, against the Hurricanes.

But now, on the heels of the Canadiens’ activities today, we can think, more than ever, that Guhle really has a chance to rejoin the lineup for tonight’s game.

We’re only talking about clues here… but when you add them up, it means something.

This morning, there was no practice after last night’s travel, which means only the extra players skated. Jakub Dobes, who will be on the bench tonight, and Michael Pezzetta took to the ice.

But with them, there was no Kaiden Guhle: there was Joshua Roy, who played yesterday.

It’s possible to believe that the Canadiens won’t play the three players who skated this morning. This possibility is really logical, when you think about it.

Bringing Guhle (if that’s the plan) back in a seven-defenseman format would allow him to return more “quietly” after weeks of absence in the playoff race.

If that’s the case, Roy (who plays in the top-6) would likely be left out. We don’t want to touch the bottom-6 of the club this season when possible, and Roy could be the one to take the hit.

To be continued in the next few hours.


