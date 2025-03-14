Top-5 : The stop of the year belongs to Linus Ullmark

Credit: Nine games were on the schedule last night in the NHL. And let’s just say that action was not lacking. Here are the results and highlights: Goaltenders left their mark during Thursday’s slate as Sergei Bobrovsky entered the NHL’s top 10 for wins among netminders and Linus Ullmark submitted his entry for save of the […]

Nine games were on the schedule last night in the NHL.

And let’s just say that action was not lacking.

Goaltenders left their mark during Thursday’s slate as Sergei Bobrovsky entered the NHL’s top 10 for wins among netminders and Linus Ullmark submitted his entry for save of the year.#NHLStats: https://t.co/ztPmPB60cH pic.twitter.com/tUXURkADpY — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) March 14, 2025

1. The save of the year belongs to Linus Ullmark

Here are the results and highlights:The Senators want the playoffs and it shows. Last night, they defeated the Bruins by a score of 6-3.

At the end of the game, the fans rightly chanted “we want playoffs.”

Senators fans chant “We want playoffs” in the dying seconds as Ottawa wins their fifth straight The Sens currently occupy the first wild card spot in the Eastern Conference pic.twitter.com/pToLOvGbkb — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 14, 2025

LINUS ULLMARK WITH HIS BID FOR SAVE OF THE SEASON OH MY pic.twitter.com/0l8ZxncTSH — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) March 14, 2025

Kastelic taunting Giroux pic.twitter.com/iP1eW8B1nF — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 14, 2025

Casey Mittelstadt has his first as a Bruin pic.twitter.com/ndLSywEL9C — Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) March 13, 2025

Marat Khusnutdinov scores his first as a Boston Bruin! pic.twitter.com/1O9gxsSxj4 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) March 14, 2025

2. Sergei Bobrovsky in the top 10 of winning goalies

Ottawa is off to a good start, anyway.Against his former team, Linus Ullmark stood out with a sensational save. Clearly the save of the year so far.The Bruins tried to intimidate the Sens, but nothing worked.In the loss, Casey Mittlestadt and Marat Khunutdinov scored their first goal with the Bruins.It was truly the night of goalies.Last night in Toronto, Sergei Bobrovsky made 23 saves in a 3-2 Panthers win. With this win, the Russian goalie became the 10th winningest goalie in NHL history with his 424th win.Sam Bennett (two goals), Sam Reinhart (two assists), and Mackie Samoskevich (two assists) stood out in the win.

On the Leafs’ side, Max Domi also had a good game. In addition to scoring a goal, he served a correction to Nate Schmidt after a big hit.

MAX DOMI LEVELS CARTER VERHAEGHE AND THEN DROPS THE GLOVES WITH NATE SCHMIDT pic.twitter.com/hL6N1Xq3rH — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) March 13, 2025

3. The number one duel between Macklin Celebrini and Connor Bedard belongs to Celebrini

Macklin Celebrini finds Will Smith, who fires it home pic.twitter.com/eHRHkDrb37 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 14, 2025

Connor Bedard received a 10 minute misconduct for “abuse of officials” and nobody is sure why… Not even Connor pic.twitter.com/DdTuYy0bDU — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) March 14, 2025

Ouch.For the first time in their young careers, Connor Bedard and Macklin Celebrini faced off. This rivalry is going to become like Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin.But the first duel belongs to Celebrini: a 4-2 Sharks win.The first overall pick in the last draft started the game well. He fed Will Smith to break the ice.Connor Bedard, on the other hand, was left off the score sheet.Instead, he received a 10-minute penalty for abuse of officials.

It’s also important to mention that you shouldn’t touch Celebrini…

Goodrow defends Celebrini and drops the gloves with Dickinson pic.twitter.com/PzG9ql466v — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 14, 2025

4. A goal in five consecutive games for Quinton Byfield

Darcy Kuemper made 21 saves on his way to his third @pepsi shutout of the season! pic.twitter.com/TvOPPyCy3P — NHL (@NHL) March 14, 2025

In one of the late-night games, the Kings hosted the Washington Capitals.Los Angeles ultimately shut out Washington 3-0. 21 saves for Darcy Kuemper. It was his third shutout of the season.At the end of the game, tensions rose between these two teams.

A frustrating night for Alex Ovechkin’s team.

Things got heated between the Caps and Kings in the final minutes pic.twitter.com/aCLUNcOzlW — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 14, 2025

Quinton Byfield, on the other hand, is on a happy streak.He scored in a fifth consecutive game.The Kings are 8-0-3 in their last 11 home games.

They’re good at home, them.

Let’s note that Pierre-Luc Dubois was left off the score sheet in his return to Los Angeles.

5. Vegas beats the Blue Jackets (to the great delight of the CH)

In Columbus, we were watching the game between the Blue Jackets and the Vegas Golden Knights.The Blue Jackets are one of the teams that are ahead of the CH in the standings and they lost last night. Good news, then.The Knights won 4-0.In the win, Adin Hill made 27 saves for a shutout.

And Jack Eichel (with an assist) became the best scorer in a season in the young franchise’s history.

Jack Eichel assisted on one of the @GoldenKnights two first-period goals to extend his point streak to seven games and establish a franchise mark for points in a single season.#NHLStats: https://t.co/ztPmPB60cH pic.twitter.com/OdzABNsZTp — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) March 14, 2025

He has 79 points.Montreal is still one point away from the playoffs.

– He tried as much as possible to keep his team in the game.

Elvis Merzlikins is a candidate for save of the year !!! pic.twitter.com/UPo4HDYah3 — TVA Sports (@TVASports) March 14, 2025

– He’s on fire, despite the Oilers’ bad streak.

DRAI STAYS HOT LEON DRAISAITL EXTENDS HIS POINT STREAK TO 16 GAMES! pic.twitter.com/isZVOYgJfA — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 14, 2025

– The best scorers from last night.

– 12 teams in action tonight.