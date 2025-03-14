Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Top-5 : The stop of the year belongs to Linus Ullmark
Raphael Simard
Top-5 : The stop of the year belongs to Linus Ullmark
Credit: Nine games were on the schedule last night in the NHL. And let’s just say that action was not lacking. Here are the results and highlights: Goaltenders left their mark during Thursday’s slate as Sergei Bobrovsky entered the NHL’s top 10 for wins among netminders and Linus Ullmark submitted his entry for save of the […]
Nine games were on the schedule last night in the NHL.

And let’s just say that action was not lacking.

Here are the results and highlights:

1. The save of the year belongs to Linus Ullmark

The Senators want the playoffs and it shows. Last night, they defeated the Bruins by a score of 6-3.

At the end of the game, the fans rightly chanted “we want playoffs.”

Ottawa is off to a good start, anyway.

Against his former team, Linus Ullmark stood out with a sensational save. Clearly the save of the year so far.

The Bruins tried to intimidate the Sens, but nothing worked.

In the loss, Casey Mittlestadt and Marat Khunutdinov scored their first goal with the Bruins.

2. Sergei Bobrovsky in the top 10 of winning goalies

It was truly the night of goalies.

Last night in Toronto, Sergei Bobrovsky made 23 saves in a 3-2 Panthers win. With this win, the Russian goalie became the 10th winningest goalie in NHL history with his 424th win.

Sam Bennett (two goals), Sam Reinhart (two assists), and Mackie Samoskevich (two assists) stood out in the win.

On the Leafs’ side, Max Domi also had a good game. In addition to scoring a goal, he served a correction to Nate Schmidt after a big hit.

Ouch.

3. The number one duel between Macklin Celebrini and Connor Bedard belongs to Celebrini

For the first time in their young careers, Connor Bedard and Macklin Celebrini faced off. This rivalry is going to become like Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin.

But the first duel belongs to Celebrini: a 4-2 Sharks win.

The first overall pick in the last draft started the game well. He fed Will Smith to break the ice.

Connor Bedard, on the other hand, was left off the score sheet.

Instead, he received a 10-minute penalty for abuse of officials.

It’s also important to mention that you shouldn’t touch Celebrini…

4. A goal in five consecutive games for Quinton Byfield

In one of the late-night games, the Kings hosted the Washington Capitals.

Los Angeles ultimately shut out Washington 3-0. 21 saves for Darcy Kuemper. It was his third shutout of the season.

At the end of the game, tensions rose between these two teams.

A frustrating night for Alex Ovechkin’s team.

Quinton Byfield, on the other hand, is on a happy streak.

He scored in a fifth consecutive game.

The Kings are 8-0-3 in their last 11 home games.

They’re good at home, them.

Let’s note that Pierre-Luc Dubois was left off the score sheet in his return to Los Angeles.

5. Vegas beats the Blue Jackets (to the great delight of the CH)

In Columbus, we were watching the game between the Blue Jackets and the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Blue Jackets are one of the teams that are ahead of the CH in the standings and they lost last night. Good news, then.

The Knights won 4-0.

In the win, Adin Hill made 27 saves for a shutout.

And Jack Eichel (with an assist) became the best scorer in a season in the young franchise’s history.

He has 79 points.

Montreal is still one point away from the playoffs.


Overtime

– He tried as much as possible to keep his team in the game.

– He’s on fire, despite the Oilers’ bad streak.

– The best scorers from last night.

(Credit: NHL.com )

– 12 teams in action tonight.

(Credit: Google )
facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content