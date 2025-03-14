“Sweet marketing” : Patrik Laine to Chicago or San Jose?

It cannot be said that the “Patrik Laine experience” in Montreal is a huge success.
The forward has scored 15 goals and added 11 assists (26 points) in 35 games since the start of the season, but it’s his level of engagement on the ice that bothers more than one person.
This is normal. In Montreal, fans want to see the players giving their all on the ice – and not being dragged along every other game.
Let’s recall that in 25-26, he will be in the last year of his contract, which earns him $8.7 million annually.
Mathias Brunet had fun creating his lineup for the next campaign, and Laine is not in it.
Laine being offered to a rebuilding club like San Jose or Chicago to allow them to reach the salary floor and give their fans a little marketing treat? Very possible. – Mathias Brunet
What will the CH look like in 2025-2026? https://t.co/md58JzRNv4
— Mathias Brunet (@mathiasbrunet) March 14, 2025
And at that level, it’s true that the idea of giving a “marketing treat” – to use Mathias Brunet’s words – would be interesting for the fans of the two teams.
In passing
– Seeing Armia (who trained this afternoon) play tomorrow would be great news.
Martin St. Louis says Joel Armia should be available to play tomorrow vs. FLA.
— Eric Engels (@EricEngels) March 14, 2025
– A classic.
Training is over for 30 minutes.
Who is still on the ice?
Lane.
Lane Hutson. pic.twitter.com/IdK5S2EAN4
— Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) March 14, 2025
– It’s true.
Newhook on Laine:
«He stinks offense.»
— Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) March 14, 2025
– Oh well.
To close the loop, an anonymous commentator on Montour’s overtime goal:
«Nothing that could have been the subject of a review. Yes, he took a bit of a lead before the puck was dropped, but it was close, especially in a…
— Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) March 14, 2025
– Solid.
He lost a bet and had to sing the national anthem at hockey
(via: @Hossey88) pic.twitter.com/KNlVFxvkw9
— BarDown (@BarDown) March 14, 2025
– Good reading.
We’re setting the table for the Braves season. https://t.co/s0QuisWLik
— Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) March 14, 2025