Mikko Rantanen will go to dinner with Avalanche players to explain himself
Marc-Olivier Cook
Credit: Getty Images
When Mikko Rantanen left Colorado via a trade, it caused a great surprise in the NHL.

We knew there were rumors about him, but we didn’t know if the Avalanche would decide to send him elsewhere.

Not many people saw this trade coming, at least.

It’s likely that in the Colorado locker room, there are guys who are not necessarily happy with the way things turned out.

Rantanen was traded because he wanted to sign a huge contract… And because the Avalanche was not necessarily willing to give him such a big contract.

The main man will be back where it all started on Sunday, as the Stars visit Colorado.

And on the occasion, Rantanen will go out to dinner with some of his former teammates to talk about the whole situation.

Gabriel Landeskog discussed it during his appearance on the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast:

The way the Avalanche captain said it, it seems like there’s a certain bitterness about seeing Rantanen sign a huge contract with a rival team like the Stars.

And that’s why the players want to talk to him.

Landeskog also mentioned that Rantanen will pay for dinner… Because he’s going to have a lot of money in the bank. Hehe.

It’s understood that there will likely be an awkward moment at the beginning of their meeting for obvious reasons.

After all, Rantanen spent his career in Colorado, he won the Stanley Cup there… and it’s sure that seeing him leave “for monetary reasons” had an impact on the morale of some guys.

That being said, it’s going to be a intense game on the ice on Sunday when the Stars visit the Avalanche.

I have the feeling that the Colorado players won’t hesitate to try to give him a hard time…


