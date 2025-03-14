Jacob Fowler (again) the guardian of the year of his association: a greater challenge is eagerly awaited for him
Congrats to Jacob Fowler for being named the 2024-2025 Hockey East Goaltender of the Year for the second straight season
• 25-5-2 in 32 games
• 1.62 GAA
• .941 save %
• 7 shutouts
• 1 suspension for punching a MF
Même chose pour Jacob Fowler
in a hurry
Program record four Eagles earn @hockey_east First Team All-Star honors!
G: Jacob Fowler
D: Eamon Powell
F: Ryan Leonard
F: Gabe Perreault pic.twitter.com/zId04cy4U1
