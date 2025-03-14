Skip to content
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Jacob Fowler (again) the guardian of the year of his association: a greater challenge is eagerly awaited for him
Credit: Getty Images
Jacob Fowler is an excellent guardian. He proves it every time he gets on the ice.

This season was no exception. In addition to his 25 wins in 32 games, his average of 1.62 and the fact that he stops 94.1% of the pucks directed at him, he was named the goalkeeper of the year in his association.

No surprise here. He was also last year.

At this point, it’s clear that Jacob Fowler needs a bigger challenge. Because regular season games in the NCAA, they don’t seem to scare him at all.

And it divides into two plans.

The first, it’s that the series are at our doors in American college hockey. And unlike last year, Jacob Fowler won’t just want to reach the Frozen Four (the all-NCAA quarterfinals) because he’ll want to win.

Last year, he lost in the final.

But the other challenge will undoubtedly be to move to the pros next month. I expect the American goalkeeper to no longer play in Boston next year and to be the #1 goalkeeper for the Rocket in 2025-2026.

He should have time to come finish his season in Quebec. Will he play a game with the Canadians, who are currently in a playoff race? Will he go to Laval, a club that will make the playoffs?

Fowler, who could be considered for the Hobey Baker in the coming weeks, would benefit from being around the Rocket for the playoffs, which will start next month.

Getting playing time won’t be easy (but not impossible either), but the experience would be important for him, right?


