It’s going again: 1:15 of playing time for Ivan Demidov in the 3rd period today
Marc-Olivier Cook
Credit: Getty Images

The 63rd game of Ivan Demidov’s season won’t go down in history.

And if you’re wondering why I’m saying that, the reason is really simple.

Canadiens’ prospect finished the game with 11:22 of ice time because he only got three shifts in the third period.

SKA won 2-0 against Sochi’s team and Roman Rotenberg went back to his bad habits.

He decided not to play his best player in the last minutes of the game… even though his team was leading.

And the worst part is that Demidov had a good first and second period since he created scoring chances for his team.

It’s hard to understand:

He even forced the opponent to take a penalty at some point in the game because he was alone in front of the net:

It’s really time for the SKA season to end.

In fact…

It’s really time for Demidov to arrive in Montreal because he will have the chance to play a lot to develop.

BREAKING NEWS: Martin St-Louis won’t use him for only eight to ten minutes per game next year. The Canadiens’ prospect might have an important role from the start because he has the talent and skills to play quickly on a top-6 team in the National League.

Ultimately, Rotenberg’s decisions would be understandable if – and only if – Demidov was bad for his team on the ice. But there, the young player is among the top scorers on his team and one of the most productive players in the KHL per 60 minutes.

Is Demidov’s “bad” pass related to all this? Maybe. The player hasn’t scored a goal in his last 15 games and has only three assists in his last nine games, including today’s game.

However, a coach who leaves a talented player on the bench, as is often the case with Roman Rotenberg and Ivan Demidov… That will always raise questions.


