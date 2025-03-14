It’s going again: 1:15 of playing time for Ivan Demidov in the 3rd period today

The 63rd game of Ivan Demidov’s season won’t go down in history.

And if you’re wondering why I’m saying that, the reason is really simple.

Canadiens’ prospect finished the game with 11:22 of ice time because he only got three shifts in the third period.

SKA won 2-0 against Sochi’s team and Roman Rotenberg went back to his bad habits.

He decided not to play his best player in the last minutes of the game… even though his team was leading.

And the worst part is that Demidov had a good first and second period since he created scoring chances for his team.

It’s hard to understand:

Habs Prospect Ivan Demidov – 1st Period Update: One of Demidov’s best periods in recent games! While he hasn’t hit the scoresheet yet, he’s flying out there, more engaged, and creating chances—exactly what you want to see from him. His stats so far:

0 PTS | 1 SOG | TOI: 5:42… pic.twitter.com/JlE9GIYXad — HABS NATION (@CoachFrenchy10X) March 14, 2025

Habs Prospect Ivan Demidov – 2nd Period Update: Another solid period for Demidov, who continues to generate chances but hasn’t been able to find the back of the net yet. He registered 1 SOG in the second period and remained active in the offensive zone. His updated stats after… pic.twitter.com/fI0UrIITRN — HABS NATION (@CoachFrenchy10X) March 14, 2025

Ivan Demidov get a really good scoring chance, draws a penalty!#GohabsGo pic.twitter.com/6lUkMe9EqU — HabsNextGen (@Simonsays_48) March 14, 2025

He even forced the opponent to take a penalty at some point in the game because he was alone in front of the net:

It’s really time for the SKA season to end.

In fact…

It’s really time for Demidov to arrive in Montreal because he will have the chance to play a lot to develop.

BREAKING NEWS: Martin St-Louis won’t use him for only eight to ten minutes per game next year. The Canadiens’ prospect might have an important role from the start because he has the talent and skills to play quickly on a top-6 team in the National League.

Ultimately, Rotenberg’s decisions would be understandable if – and only if – Demidov was bad for his team on the ice. But there, the young player is among the top scorers on his team and one of the most productive players in the KHL per 60 minutes.

Is Demidov’s “bad” pass related to all this? Maybe. The player hasn’t scored a goal in his last 15 games and has only three assists in his last nine games, including today’s game.

However, a coach who leaves a talented player on the bench, as is often the case with Roman Rotenberg and Ivan Demidov… That will always raise questions.

– The Rocket didn’t move today.

A very quiet trade deadline day in the AHL today. The Rocket decided to maintain the status quo, just like the big club. The reinforcements will come from within, and from Europe or college and junior ranks. (Kapanen? Rohrer? Fowler? Harris? Thorpe?) — Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) March 14, 2025

– Big Brandon Baddock, however, is going to Toronto.

The Marlies added some muscle to the trade deadline by acquiring former Rocket player Brandon Baddock. https://t.co/nW66zZd3zF — Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) March 14, 2025

– The guys had fun during practice today.

