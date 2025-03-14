Skip to content
Is Samuel Montembeault capable of playing 20 more games than last year?
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Credit: Getty Images
Since he’s been in the NHL, Samuel Montembeault has never played more than half of his team’s games… except this season.

When you look at his stats, you can see that in his first three seasons with the Canadiens, he played about one game out of two. Last year, it was partly because of the three-way battle in front of the net.

But this year, it’s different. He’s the #1 goalie and he’s already played 48 games.

(Credit: Hockey DB)
And it’s not like the season is over either: there are still 17 games left in the season. And since the Canadiens are in the playoff race this season, the team’s #1 goalie is expected to play.

José Théodore, on 98.5 Sports, suggested using him for 13 of the last 17 games of the season.

And looking at the schedule, I agree. On my part, I would give him a break next Thursday in New York and on three other occasions during the last back-to-back games of the regular season.

Not playing much may not be ideal for Jakub Dobes’ development, but here we are.

(Credit: NHL.com)
So I think the question arises: is Samuel Montembeault capable of rising to the challenge and not getting too tired by playing 20 more games than last year? I think the answer is yes, he can do it.

But again, the question deserves to be asked and debated by the Canadiens.

Let’s remember that before Christmas, when Monty was playing every game because the Canadiens didn’t have confidence in Cayden Primeau, the Quebecer started to feel a certain fatigue.

He’s one of the most used goalies in the league (tied for third place with several other goalies across the league) and he hasn’t had a break last month. #ÉquipeCanada

(Credit: NHL.com)
You’ll tell me he didn’t play with Team Canada and that’s true… but he didn’t get a sun break like the others.

We just need to think that the Canadiens’ goalie is no longer used to playing that much and that the risk of burning him out exists – even if I have no doubt that right now, the goalie is hungry.

In baseball, they say that ideally, a pitcher should not throw more than 30% more innings than the previous year because of his arm. It doesn’t apply as well to hockey because a pitcher’s arm is a special thing… but we understand the logic of a workload increase.

The Canadiens just need to keep it in mind because a tired Montembeault won’t help the team stay #DansLeMix. And if he sends fatigue signals, the Canadiens will have to pick up on them.


