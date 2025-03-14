Skip to content
Injury: Joel Armia is present at the Canadiens’ practice
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Good news for the CH.

Joel Armia is present at the Canadian’s training this noon. Even though he missed the last game due to a hand injury, the CH forward was able to train with the others.

All the better for him – and for the CH.

On the other hand, it’s important to note that Josh Anderson, as is often the case in recent weeks, was not able to train.

The CH’s big injured player had another day of treatment.

More details to come…

