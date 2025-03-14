Injury: Joel Armia is present at the Canadiens’ practice

Credit: Good news for the CH. Joel Armia is present at the Canadian’s training this noon. Even though he missed the last game due to a hand injury, the CH forward was able to train with the others. All the better for him – and for the CH. Joel Armia is at the CH’s training this […]

Good news for the CH.

Joel Armia is present at the Canadian’s training this noon. Even though he missed the last game due to a hand injury, the CH forward was able to train with the others.

All the better for him – and for the CH.

Joel Armia is at the CH’s training this noon in Brossard. — Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) March 14, 2025

On the other hand, it’s important to note that Josh Anderson, as is often the case in recent weeks, was not able to train.

The CH’s big injured player had another day of treatment.

Day of treatment for Josh Anderson. — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) March 14, 2025

