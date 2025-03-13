Top-3 : Patrick Kane’s five-point match against Buffalo

Credit: Last night, four games were on the schedule. The Canadiens lost in overtime very late at night, however. Here are the other results and highlights: The @SeattleKraken captured their League-leading eighth multi-goal comeback win of the season to close out Wednesday’s four-game slate.#NHLStats: https://t.co/Ay2XhYkpr2 pic.twitter.com/IYZC2mU4lx — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 13, 2025 1. Patrick […]

1. Patrick Kane’s five-point game against Buffalo

Patrick Kane tallied his fourth five-point game and tied Matthew and Keith Tkachuk for the sixth most by a U.S.-born player. Tune in for the rest of the third on @NHL_On_TNT (truTV) & @SportsonMax.#NHLStats: https://t.co/Ay2XhYkpr2 pic.twitter.com/3mzKuVAslQ — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 13, 2025

La frustration s’empare de tout le monde à Detroit! pic.twitter.com/kq3b0BMMy4 — TVA Sports (@TVASports) March 13, 2025

In Detroit, the Red Wings could get closer to a playoff spot. They were facing the worst team in the East, the Sabres.And they made short work of it. A 7-3 win. The MVP of the game was Patrick Kane. He collected five points, including three in the first period.He finished with two goals and three assists. He has 31 points in his last 25 games.It was a frustrating game for the Sabres. At the end of the game, they let out that frustration.However, not everything is negative for the New York team. Indeed, Tage Thompson is doing well.He scored again yesterday, which gives him six goals in six games.Josh Norris, on the other hand, scored his first goal with the team.

He looks happy…

Josh Norris has his 1st with the Sabres pic.twitter.com/FJupvxkuK4 — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) March 13, 2025

2. Quinn Hughes is back

The Canadiens were lucky. The day before yesterday, they didn’t face Quinn Hughes.

#Canucks Jake DeBrusk’s 16 road goals since November 1 is tied for 3rd in the NHL pic.twitter.com/C8dhLxp3hz — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) March 13, 2025

CONOR GARLAND WINS IT IN THE SHOOTOUT! CANUCKS GET A BIG VICTORY OVER THE FLAMES. pic.twitter.com/xK4wUI6Cey — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 13, 2025

The defenseman was back last night against the Calgary Flames and he was one of the key players in a 4-3 win for his team.He finished the game with an assist.Conor Garland nailed the debate in the shootout, however.

This goal would never have been possible without Elias Pettersson’s goal.

He’s doing better these days.

Elias Pettersson ties the game for Vancouver! : Sportsnet pic.twitter.com/XD4Gqta8BC — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 13, 2025

I’ll show you two goals from the Flames now.

The first one, Nazem Kadri’s, was quite a goal.

The second one, Jonathan Huberdeau’s, was a bit weird.

Un but fantôme de Jonathan Huberdeau… pic.twitter.com/JgafyEu8AZ — TVA Sports (@TVASports) March 13, 2025

3. Mikhail Sergachev, the goalie

In Utah, the Ducks visited the new team.

The home team eventually won 3-2, thanks to Mikhail Sergachev’s brilliance as a goalie.

In addition to being a candidate for save of the year, the former defenseman of the CH and the Lightning had an assist.

He was involved in Dylan Guenther’s winning goal.

Dylan Guenther winds up and unloads a rocket of a one-timer for a goal on the power play, 3-2 Utah!#UtahHC pic.twitter.com/tl2E0TP4fx — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) March 13, 2025

Overtime

In addition to his eighth game-winning goal (only two players have more in the NHL), Guenther had an assist earlier in the game.

– A 30th goal for Alex DeBrincat.

– Kane is obviously leading the charge.

– 18 teams are in action tonight.