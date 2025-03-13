The injury of Rafaël Harvey-Pinard and the lack of depth in the organization

Laine fought off his “virus” in time to replace Armia, who seems to have injured his hand last night. What timing! https://t.co/1lh91T7qG4 — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) March 13, 2025

I’m in beautiful Kelowna… going to try to fall asleep forgetting this collapse! The group deserved more consideration, I’m repeating myself. Leaving for 10 days, 4 games at 6:30 am by plane with only one extra, Pezzetta. Recalling Roy (?) sending back Beck (?) Atrocious management by the GM. Frustrating #CH — Jean-Charles Lajoie (@JiCLajoie) March 13, 2025

Rapid Fire

The Montreal Victoire, the top team in the PWHL, lost to the New York Sirens, the worst team in the PWHL. The Laval Rocket, the top team in the AHL, lost to the Bridgeport Islanders, the worst team in the AHL. The Winnipeg Jets are lucky they didn’t play the Sharks tonight. — Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) March 13, 2025