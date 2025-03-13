The Habs blow a two-goal lead in the 3rd period and lose to the Kraken

Credit: After a crucial victory on Tuesday evening, the CH attacked the Seattle Kraken with two huge points at stake for the standings. Recovering from his virus, Patrik Laine made his return to the lineup. Joel Armia gave up his place, as he was injured against the Canucks. Jakub Dobes got the start. Here are the […]

Here’s our projected #SEAKraken lineup for tonight’s game against the #GoHabsGo Jani Nyman makes his NHL debut. Shane Wright moves to the 4th line. pic.twitter.com/cx6z4eQgxb — Emerald City Hockey (@EmeraldCityHky) March 13, 2025

After a crucial victory on Tuesday evening, the CH attacked the Seattle Kraken with two huge points at stake for the standings.Recovering from his virus, Patrik Laine made his return to the lineup. Joel Armia gave up his place, as he was injured against the Canucks. Jakub Dobes got the start.Here are the lineups for the two teams:

The first period was completely in favor of the local team, and that’s being polite. The CH was completely dominated, as the players seemed to have left their legs in Vancouver. Brandon Montour, who had scored a hat-trick against the CH in October, opened the scoring after a bad exit by Dobes.

The start of the second period wasn’t much better for the CH, who saw the Kraken double their lead with Eeli Tolvanen. Another bad exit by Dobes put him out of position on the play.

As the CH seemed destined to suffer another crushing defeat, Jake Evans forced a penalty, which opened the door to the power play and Patrik Laine. The latter used his preferred weapon to beat Joey D with an excellent shot. On the sequence, Lane Hutson collected his 50th point of the season.

Patrik Laine wasn’t done yet. The Finnish forward bypassed the Kraken’s defense before making a brilliant pass to Alex Newhook.

Back to being tied, the Kraken tried to replicate, but couldn’t capitalize on golden chances. Juraj Slafkovsky, who really took his time, took advantage of the confusion to give the CH the lead with a superb shot. He was very patient before shooting. This goal reminded us of his goal from Tuesday night, scored in the same way.

It reminds us vaguely of something Haven’t we seen this before?#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/pSf024ssX3 — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 13, 2025

SLAF’S 100TH NHL POINT SLAF’S 100TH NHL POINT#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/wQMPgcnSlq — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 13, 2025

NYMAN GETS HIS FIRST @NHL GOAL IN HIS FIRST NHL GAME — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) March 13, 2025

In the 3rd period, the CH increased their lead as Juraj Slafkovsky scored his second goal of the game. It was a controversial goal as he seemed to touch the puck higher than allowed. But hey, for once, a decision of this kind went in favor of the CH.The Kraken replied through newcomer Jani Nyman. The Finn took advantage of a power play for his first goal in his first NHL game.The Kraken added to that as Matthew Beniers created a tie during another power play.

Lane Hutson has as many or more assists than: — Sidney Crosby

— Quinn Hughes

— Mikko Rantanen

— Lucas Raymond

— Tim Stützle

— Adam Fox He’s a ROOKIE defenseman. pic.twitter.com/RkxZzwagC2 — Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) March 13, 2025

