The Habs blow a two-goal lead in the 3rd period and lose to the Kraken

Tonight's lineup
Here’s our projected #SEAKraken lineup for tonight’s game against the #GoHabsGo
The first period was completely in favor of the local team, and that’s being polite. The CH was completely dominated, as the players seemed to have left their legs in Vancouver. Brandon Montour, who had scored a hat-trick against the CH in October, opened the scoring after a bad exit by Dobes.
The start of the second period wasn’t much better for the CH, who saw the Kraken double their lead with Eeli Tolvanen. Another bad exit by Dobes put him out of position on the play.
Patrik Laine wasn’t done yet. The Finnish forward bypassed the Kraken’s defense before making a brilliant pass to Alex Newhook.
Back to being tied, the Kraken tried to replicate, but couldn’t capitalize on golden chances. Juraj Slafkovsky, who really took his time, took advantage of the confusion to give the CH the lead with a superb shot. He was very patient before shooting. This goal reminded us of his goal from Tuesday night, scored in the same way.
SLAF'S 100TH NHL POINT
