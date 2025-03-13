No, the CH cannot afford to let Patrik Laine leave this summer

« I was ready to get rid of Laine, but honestly, I don’t think the Canadiens can afford to lose a 20-goal scorer on the power play! » – @MartinLemay
So, what should the Canadiens do? #ch #Habs #laine #montreal @fxbenard919 pic.twitter.com/oez02MUW5q
— BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) March 13, 2025
I see a lot of complaining about Patrik Laine, and it’s true that he’s not the hardest worker on the ice, but he never has been.
He has a nonchalant style and always has. Still, he’s scored 15 goals and gotten 26 points in 35 games this season. That’s a pace of… pic.twitter.com/z3VRlNX4jh — Marc-Olivier Beaudoin (@MOBeaudoin1) March 13, 2025
Laine’s pronounced decline at 5-on-5 makes us forget that in Columbus, he was once as productive as players like J. Hughes and Panarin.
A tough dilemma for Hughes. Should we bet on him coming back? https://t.co/eyk8w7eHss — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) March 13, 2025
Rapid Fire
LINUS ULLMARK MAKES A SAVE OF THE YEAR CANDIDATE pic.twitter.com/Ka4G3WBHlx
— TSN (@TSN_Sports) March 14, 2025
“That’s on me. I was not good in that challenge.”
As he returns to L.A., Pierre-Luc Dubois talks about his struggles with the Kings, his rebirth with the Capitals, and a win-win trade that’s materialized.#GoKingsGo #ALLCAPS https://t.co/Y4bSOWKV5v — Eric Stephens (@icemancometh) March 13, 2025
Sergei Bobrovsky has moved into the top 10 for most career wins in NHL history! pic.twitter.com/bA0SUQ9Fdj
— BarDown (@BarDown) March 14, 2025
By winning 3-0 in Cape Breton on Thursday, the Moncton Wildcats (49-9-2) have reached the 100-point plateau in the standings.
Not only that, but they are guaranteed to be the only team to do so in the QMJHL. What a season for Gardiner MacDougall’s men!… pic.twitter.com/q7n9aqyYb1 — RDS (@RDSca) March 14, 2025
The handling of the offseason in Baltimore has been a disaster. https://t.co/YZ6e8GTxig
— Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) March 14, 2025