Michael Hage : a Western club had him on their list before Tij Iginla

Marinaro: The Canadiens are VERY high on Michael Hage
Could this be the pick at #21? NHL Draft coverage presented by @betwaycanada
(Must be 19+ to play. ONT only.)#GoHabsGo #thesickpodcast@TonyMarinaro pic.twitter.com/OFQL3ZPyJe
— The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) June 28, 2024
in rapid fire
Le hockey des Canadiens I Bientôt trois mois à Montréal pour Alexandre Carrier, des @CanadiensMTL.
Il fait le point avec @mmcguirehockey.https://t.co/Bolrp6w2Rd
— 98,5 Sports (@985Sports) March 13, 2025
On met la table pour la saison des Marlins. https://t.co/nGh3yPk2FT
— Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) March 13, 2025
Came for the goal, stayed for celly.
(via: @bihl_hockey) pic.twitter.com/T8mXfdDDuF — BarDown (@BarDown) March 13, 2025