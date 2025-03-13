Lane Hutson will win the Calder if he gets at least 60 points, according to Georges Laraque

Lane Hutson is having an incredible season. Normally, he would already be the favorite by a large margin for the Calder Trophy, but Macklin Celebrini is hot on his heels with good performances.Despite everything, Hutson is still the leader among NHL rookies for points, with 51 points so far.

No matter what Celebrini can do, Georges Laraque is convinced that Hutson will win the Calder Trophy. Laraque’s only condition is that Hutson reaches the 60-point plateau this season.

That’s what he explained on BPM Sports, Thursday.

To summarize Laraque’s comments, we shouldn’t take anything away from Celebrini, but what Lane Hutson is doing this season is simply historic.

Since the beginning of the campaign, he has been breaking team records for the Canadiens and continues to do so week after week. We can take, for example, Wednesday’s game, where he collected two assists or more in his 12th game as a rookie, surpassing Mats Naslund’s mark of 11.

Hutson only has a three-point lead over Celebrini, who has played 11 fewer games than him, but we must compare apples to apples. We’re talking about a defenseman and a center here.

We all expected Celebrini to score more points than Hutson this season. Due to the games missed by the Sharks player, it’s possible that won’t be the case.

Hutson has 17 games left to score nine points and reach the 60-point plateau this season. At his current pace, he should finish the campaign with 64 points.

Hutson’s exploits are so impressive that they have changed the mind of Scott Wheeler from The Athletic in just a few months. In September, Wheeler ranked Hutson fifth in his ranking for the Calder Trophy. On Thursday, he published an update, placing the Canadiens defenseman in the top spot.

My Calder Trophy ballot at the three-quarter mark:

1. Lane Hutson

2. Macklin Celebrini

3. Dustin Wolf

4. Matvei Michkov

5. Logan Stankoven Very normal comment section that has definitely not gone off the rails. Combined ranking with @harmandayal2 :https://t.co/UyusLIHTCB — Scott Wheeler (@scottcwheeler) March 13, 2025

And that’s without forgetting NHL.com, which recently placed Lane Hutson at the top of its list for the Calder Trophy.

Hutson is indeed leading the race, but it’s far from over. The Canadiens defenseman must continue his good streak, with 10 points in his last nine games.

At this rate, it would be surprising if he doesn’t reach the 60-point plateau this year.

In a hurry

– Pittsburgh is not ready for that.

The Penguins’ reconstruction will have to waithttps://t.co/yQflatHd6n — RDS (@RDSca) March 13, 2025

– This is going to be good!

From Joseph Kosinski, director of Top Gun: Maverick, and starring Brad Pitt comes #F1Movie. #F1 pic.twitter.com/SATcyypZRc — Apple Original Films (@AppleFilms) March 13, 2025

– Incredible!

The company @GoldinCo, which handles auctions for sports collectibles, is currently selling a Cheetos with the shape of Michael Jordan. The bidding is now up to $275 pic.twitter.com/qPIZWLVTtY — RDS (@RDSca) March 13, 2025

– Mason Rudolph is back in Pittsburgh.