History Trevor Zegras : “Logan Mailloux was never part of that”
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Credit: Getty Images
This summer, Marco Normandin (Habsolument Fan) reported that the Canadiens, on the sidelines of the 2024 draft, had pulled the plug on a transaction to get their hands on Trevor Zegras and a second choice.

In return, Logan Mailloux and the choice that allowed the drafting of Michael Hage would have taken the opposite path.

It recently came back into the news because Alexandre Gascon (Radio-Canada) reported that it was true and that the CH had said no when they saw that they could draft Ivan Demidov.

We must therefore conclude that the Canadiens wanted to add talent at all costs and that Zegras was a backup plan, in a way.

So it didn’t happen… and the more time passes, the less I feel that Zegras is still, at this point, a realistic target for Kent Hughes and the Montreal Canadiens.

I say this because the CH needs a real number 2 center (not a reinforcement on the wing, where Zegras often plays) and the Ducks player is not regaining his form compared to the start of his career.

The friend of Cole Caufield, for two years, has not been doing anything.

(Credit: Hockey DB)

And this morning, I brought the subject back due to a statement by Renaud Lavoie on the waves of BPM Sports. Asked about the file, the informant has no doubt that Zegras was in the game for the CH… but he doubts that Mailloux was.

He was told that Logan Mailloux was never part of it.

I have more and more the feeling that even if Zegras would benefit from a change of air, a transaction will be difficult to realize. After all, the Ducks will surely not want to trade him cheaply and clubs will not necessarily pay a high price to get him.

The famous “buy low, sell high” is not a cliché for nothing.

And to a certain extent, if Kent Hughes waits too long, maybe one day we’ll say the same thing about Logan Mailloux, who has been circulating a lot in trade rumors for a year.

To be continued, therefore.


In brief

– That’s good.

– Interesting.

– It’s going to negotiate.

