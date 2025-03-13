Acquiring Mason McTavish through a hostile offer: Mathias Brunet’s idea

It will have taken a second injury to the right knee to confirm that the Kirby Dach project was a fiasco. Kent Hughes took a gamble by going after the center player through a transaction, but he will surely not be the Canadiens’ second center in the long term.
As the Tricolore finds itself just one point away from the playoffs, it’s clear that the team will need a second center starting next season. Micheal Hage and Oliver Kapanen may be future projects, but we can forget about them for next season. They wouldn’t be able to play such a big role in the NHL right away.
The difference between the Blues’ situation and the one the Canadiens could have is that St. Louis was able to poach the Oilers, who were stuck under the salary cap, with Dylan Holloway and Philip Broberg.
The idea of a hostile offer always carries the risk of putting a team off for future transactions, and in the case of the Ducks, the chances of them matching the Canadiens’ offer are high. Going with a trade could be the way to go.
But the Ducks are also a team trying to end their rebuild quickly. Maybe picks won’t be enough. Hughes should probably offer a prospect who will establish themselves soon to convince Anaheim.
In brief
– New signing with the Rocket.
The Rocket de Laval has announced that it has awarded a professional tryout contract to forward Will Dineen.
– The future of the Rays is still uncertain.
– A player to watch for the future.
Xavier Villeneuve: a Quebec Lane Hutson?
– Very funny!
