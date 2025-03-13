Acquiring Mason McTavish through a hostile offer: Mathias Brunet’s idea

Credit: It will have taken a second injury to the right knee to confirm that the Kirby Dach project was a fiasco. Kent Hughes took a gamble by going after the center player through a transaction, but he will surely not be the Canadiens’ second center in the long term. As the Tricolore finds itself just […]

It will have taken a second injury to the right knee to confirm that the Kirby Dach project was a fiasco. Kent Hughes took a gamble by going after the center player through a transaction, but he will surely not be the Canadiens’ second center in the long term.

As the Tricolore finds itself just one point away from the playoffs, it’s clear that the team will need a second center starting next season. Micheal Hage and Oliver Kapanen may be future projects, but we can forget about them for next season. They wouldn’t be able to play such a big role in the NHL right away.

This creates a dilemma for Kent Hughes, who could find another player in the style of Kirby Dach. A player who has shown great things and has good potential, but who has had difficulties in their development.In his article Rondelle libre on Thursday , Mathias Brunet tried to find all the options that will be available to Kent Hughes during the offseason. By doing the exercise, we realize that there are very few players who check the desired boxes for the Canadiens.Brunet, however, believes that Montreal could try to imitate the St. Louis Blues by making a hostile offer to Mason McTavish of the Ducks.

The difference between the Blues’ situation and the one the Canadiens could have is that St. Louis was able to poach the Oilers, who were stuck under the salary cap, with Dylan Holloway and Philip Broberg.

The Ducks, on the other hand, currently have nearly $16 million in cap space. They could easily match a hostile offer from the Canadiens. Anaheim could, however, be tempted by the return from the Canadiens in the event of a hostile offer. A hostile offer of around $5 or $6 million per season would bring them a first-round pick and a third-round pick.Unless, as Mathias Brunet explains, Kent Hughes could also try to convince the Ducks to part with their center player.

The idea of a hostile offer always carries the risk of putting a team off for future transactions, and in the case of the Ducks, the chances of them matching the Canadiens’ offer are high. Going with a trade could be the way to go.

With 12 picks in the next draft, Kent Hughes has good assets to convince Anaheim to trade McTavish.

But the Ducks are also a team trying to end their rebuild quickly. Maybe picks won’t be enough. Hughes should probably offer a prospect who will establish themselves soon to convince Anaheim.

This is where Montreal could sacrifice one of its long-term prospects, like Oliver Kapanen. It remains to be seen how much Kent Hughes is willing to pay to get his hands on a second center.

