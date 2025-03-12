The CH did not receive the expected price for its players by the deadline (according to Darren Dreger)
Among them? Evans, of course… along with Joel Armia, Christian Dvorak, and David Savard.
It’s simple: according to Darren Dreger (TSN 690), if these players are still in town today, it’s mainly because the Canadiens didn’t receive what they wanted in the offers.
They (Hughes and Gorton) didn’t get anything significant in return for the pieces we discussed before the deadline, apart from maybe a fourth-round pick. – Darren Dreger
Darren Dreger: What Was Habs Deadline Plan https://t.co/PBsyi7BHjL
— TSN 690 Montreal (@TSN690) March 12, 2025
A fourth-round pick for Savard or Dvorak, it’s not very useful.
And it’s certain that Kent Hughes thought of that too.
What’s the point of giving up quality support players like Dvorak and Savard for peanuts… when the players didn’t stop sharing their desire to see the team stay intact.
Ultimately, it’s certain that there was (and still is) a risk of seeing them leave for free this summer via free agency.
Dvorak, Savard – and even Armia – will be free agents as of July 1st… But if Hughes chose to keep them, perhaps he believes in his chances of being able to keep them too.
The Canadiens are still two small points away from the playoffs at the moment…
In a nutshell
– Machine.
Wow!
What word best sums up @TonyMarinaro?
Passion?
Work?
Talent? https://t.co/70HpT32Pv8
— Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) March 12, 2025
– It’s coming.
When Wayne Gretzky was chasing down Gordie Howe, it took him 19 games to score the final 9 goals to get to 802.
How many games will it take Ovi to score these final 9 to pass Wayne? pic.twitter.com/GwJL7zkQWo
— B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 12, 2025
– I like it. Do you?
The Nashville Stars, a potential MLB expansion team, have unveiled a new logo and cap. What’s your opinion?pic.twitter.com/FhdIEcUmW3
— Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) March 12, 2025
– Okay…
Now official: Jets are releasing Aaron Rodgers after 4 pm today. The Jets will take on $49M in dead money by releasing Rodgers. He’s being designated as a post-June 1 cut, meaning they’ll carry his $21M cap hit until June 1, when it drops to $14M—saving $7M. But they then will… pic.twitter.com/JQAGGXZW3K
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2025