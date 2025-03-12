The CH did not receive the expected price for its players by the deadline (according to Darren Dreger)

Credit: Before seeing Jake Evans sign a contract extension with the Canadiens, he was part of a group of four players who had a chance to leave the Canadiens on the trade deadline last Friday. Among them? Evans, of course… along with Joel Armia, Christian Dvorak, and David Savard. Today, at the time of writing, these […]

Before seeing Jake Evans sign a contract extension with the Canadiens, he was part of a group of four players who had a chance to leave the Canadiens on the trade deadline last Friday.

Among them? Evans, of course… along with Joel Armia, Christian Dvorak, and David Savard.

Today, at the time of writing, these guys are still part of the Montreal organization.We know that the Canadiens turned down a second-round pick for Joel Armia. Eric Engels reported this information on Friday evening , after the trade deadline had passed.But if we exclude Armia from the discussion, what about Savard and Dvorak?

It’s simple: according to Darren Dreger (TSN 690), if these players are still in town today, it’s mainly because the Canadiens didn’t receive what they wanted in the offers.

They (Hughes and Gorton) didn’t get anything significant in return for the pieces we discussed before the deadline, apart from maybe a fourth-round pick. – Darren Dreger

Darren Dreger: What Was Habs Deadline Plan https://t.co/PBsyi7BHjL — TSN 690 Montreal (@TSN690) March 12, 2025

At that price, Kent Hughes did well to keep them:

A fourth-round pick for Savard or Dvorak, it’s not very useful.

These guys are more useful in Montreal under the current circumstances because the Canadiens are fighting for a playoff spot.

And it’s certain that Kent Hughes thought of that too.

What’s the point of giving up quality support players like Dvorak and Savard for peanuts… when the players didn’t stop sharing their desire to see the team stay intact.

It would have really sent the wrong message in the locker room, after all.And it would have also hurt the Canadiens in their playoff run.

Ultimately, it’s certain that there was (and still is) a risk of seeing them leave for free this summer via free agency.

Dvorak, Savard – and even Armia – will be free agents as of July 1st… But if Hughes chose to keep them, perhaps he believes in his chances of being able to keep them too.

In any case, Kent Hughes made his players happy because they deserved it, and he made the right decision.

The Canadiens are still two small points away from the playoffs at the moment…

