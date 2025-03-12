Skip to content
Patrik Laine will take the place of Joel Armia in the lineup tonight
Félix Forget
Credit: Getty Images
Tonight, the Canadian faces the Kraken in Seattle. Will you be one of the brave ones in front of the TV at 10:30 PM?

Patrik Laine, who missed the last three games due to the flu, will be there. We suspected he would be back, and it’s been confirmed…

But Joel Armia won’t be there. He is injured in the upper body and will be evaluated on a daily basis.

More details to come…

