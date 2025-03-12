Nick Suzuki isn’t “just” a #1 center: he’s a top-notch #1 center

Nick Suzuki 64-20-47-67, +10, 19:39

Among centers in the #LNH:

– 10th in points

– 6th in assists

– 8th in even-strength points

– 24th in ice time

– has never missed a game in the NHL But some people still say he’s not a number one center…#Habs #CH — Raphaël Doucet (@raphdoucet) March 12, 2025

For several years, when talking about Nick Suzuki, a question often comes up: “is he really a number one center on a contending team?” In Montreal, he has been the number one center for several years… and even though he plays big hockey, there were doubts about his ability to be that true elite number one center.And in Montreal, a true top center, it’s been atime since we’ve seen one.And this season, it’s clear: Suzuki is playing like a true number one center. The captain has scored 67 points in 64 games, and he’s almost single-handedly pulling his team towards the playoffs right now.Because after all, he’s doing all this without a true number two center behind him. He’s forced to play a lot of minutes, and he’s responding (more than) positively.Earlier today, Raphaël Doucet released some very interesting numbers, as he looked at Suzuki’s ranking in different statistical categories among all NHL centers…And what we notice is that he’s very, very high in these categories.Of course, nobody will say that Suzuki has the talent of a Connor McDavid, a Nathan MacKinnon, or an Auston Matthews. He’s not in that category of centers (which also includes Leon Draisaitl, Aleksander Barkov, and Jack Eichel)… but the season he’s having puts him clearly in the second category.Did you know that before today’s games, Suzuki was 21st in the NHL in scoring this season? I’m not just talking about centers or forwards here: I’m talking aboutNHL players.And once again, it’s worth reminding that Suzuki is doing all this without relying on a number two center. He has andifficult role in Montreal, and despite that, he’s shining night after night, even if the Canadiens only have one true line that poses a real threat.Imagine the day when teams will also have to worry about stopping another solid line (led by Ivan Demidov, for example). That could help the captain even more.The question we should be asking is not “is Nick Suzuki a number one center?” Thequestion is “how many centers in the NHL are better than Suzuki?”… and the list is probably shorter than we think.Marc Bergevin was not a perfect GM, but he will have left behind Suzuki’s contract, which will pay him less than $8 million per year until 2030. And more than ever this season, the Canadiens must think they have a great bargain on their hands.– Talking about the NHL’s top scorers.– Interesting.– 30 goals for Alex DeBrincat this season.– He has 36 points in his last 44 games.