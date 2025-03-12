Nick Suzuki isn’t “just” a #1 center: he’s a top-notch #1 center

Nick Suzuki 64-20-47-67, +10, 19:39
Among centers in the #LNH:
– 10th in points
– 6th in assists
– 8th in even-strength points
– 24th in ice time
– has never missed a game in the NHL
In rapid fire
Stats for some goalies in the NHL this season:
Samuel Montembeault: 2.87 / .900
Juuse Saros: 2.94 / .898
Ilya Sorokin: 2.77 / .906
Igor Shesterkin: 2.87 / .905
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: 3.11 / .892
Jeremy Swayman: 2.91 / .899
Jordan Binnington: 2.79 / .899
Best records in the East since December 17th
(Date when the Canadiens’ season took a turn)
Capitals: 22-7-6 (.714)
Panthers: 21-11-1 (.652)
Canadiens: 20-11-3 (.632)
Maple Leafs: 20-12-1 (.621)
