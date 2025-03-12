Michael Hage is a candidate for the title of rookie of the year in his conference

Credit: Did Michael Hage dominate in his first NCAA season? Not necessarily. But that doesn’t mean he didn’t have a good year anyway. In fact, the Canadiens’ prospect – in his 18-year-old season – collected more than a point per game. He finished the campaign in second place among the top scorers on his team, which […]

Did Michael Hage dominate in his first NCAA season? Not necessarily.

But that doesn’t mean he didn’t have a good year anyway.

In fact, the Canadiens’ prospect – in his 18-year-old season – collected more than a point per game. He finished the campaign in second place among the top scorers on his team, which is also worth noting.

The efforts of the main man are not going unnoticed, by the way.

Hage – who doesn’t know yet if his season is over – was named one of the three finalists for the freshman of the year title in his conference (Big Ten) and it’s a nice recognition for someone who was in their first year at the university level.

The other players nominated for the title are Charlie Cerrato (Pennsylvania State University) and Gavin Morrissey (University of Wisconsin).Cerrato (20 years old) is a forward who collected 36 points (15 goals) in 34 games this season.Morrissey (22 years old) is also a forward who scored 32 points (nine goals) in 37 games with the Badgers.Michael Hage, for his part, finished the campaign with 34 points (13 goals) in 33 games.

So, it’s easy to notice that the production of the three guys is very similar… But Hage is clearly the youngest in the group.

They all played an important role in the success of their respective teams and each deserved their nomination.

Will Hage’s age give him an advantage?

However, whether Michael Hage wins the title or not, just the fact that he’s among the nominees is good news for the Canadiens organization.

In brief

We knew after his selection in the last draft that Hage had the talent to become a good player in the NHL, and seeing him be that productive in his first NCAA year is probably a good sign for the future.So much the better, then.

– Okay.

Waiting for the Habs game to start at 10:30pm ET on a Wednesday night pic.twitter.com/38dwo13mIt — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) March 12, 2025

– Things are going well for Mitch Marner lately.

Craig Berube likes how Marner has responded to potential distractions “Mitch has had good energy. He’s been a real good. He’s got a lot of energy every game, every practice. He seems happy. You know, those are the things I focus on as a coach.” pic.twitter.com/0szFtPmSwl — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) March 12, 2025

– To be continued.