Michael Hage is a candidate for the title of rookie of the year in his conference

But that doesn’t mean he didn’t have a good year anyway.
In fact, the Canadiens’ prospect – in his 18-year-old season – collected more than a point per game. He finished the campaign in second place among the top scorers on his team, which is also worth noting.
Hage – who doesn’t know yet if his season is over – was named one of the three finalists for the freshman of the year title in his conference (Big Ten) and it’s a nice recognition for someone who was in their first year at the university level.
Michael Hage is a finalist for @B1GHockey Freshman of the Year!#GoBlue | @CanadiensMTL pic.twitter.com/5UkaFHA60L
— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) March 12, 2025
So, it’s easy to notice that the production of the three guys is very similar… But Hage is clearly the youngest in the group.
Will Hage’s age give him an advantage?
However, whether Michael Hage wins the title or not, just the fact that he’s among the nominees is good news for the Canadiens organization.
