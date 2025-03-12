Exchange Jake Allen: you can (really) forget the second-round pick

Jakub Dobes

In a hurry

Did the #GoJetsGo do enough at the #NHLTradeDeadline?@DanRTSN: «It made them tougher and it made them a little grizzlier when the playoffs come around» Full pod https://t.co/vSd1Xu1Slz#thesickpodcast @MurphysLaw74 pic.twitter.com/p8YdxixXrh — The Sick Podcast – The Eye Test (@sickpodnhl) March 12, 2025

Chargers are signing former Commanders CB Benjamin St-Juste, per his agent @MikeMcCartney7. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2025

If the Canadian was quiet during the trade deadline this year, the story had been different last year. We will remember that the trio in front of the net had notably come to an end when Jake Allen was sent to the Devils.It had allowed Samuel Montembeault to become the real #1 of the team… andCayden Primeau to be his assistant.That being said, in that trade, the CH had obtained a conditional third-round pick in 2025. The conditions associated with this pick were simple: it would become a second-round pick in 2025 if Allen’s team in 2024-25 made the playoffsif Allen played 40 games in 2024-25.For the first part, it seems to be on track to happen. Even without Jack Hughes, the Devils have a six-point lead over the Blue Jackets for third place in the Metropolitan, which gives them a cushion…But it’s the second part that’s problematic: there are only 16 games left in the Devils’ season… and Allen has only played 24 so far.So he would have to playof the Devils’ games until the end of the season… and we agree that the chances of that happening are somewhere between “infinitesimal” and “null”.Allen, who is having a great season by the way, will obviously have brought a third-round pick to the CH, in the end. Let’s remember that he was acquired in return for a third-round pick at the time (seventh-round picks were also traded back and forth).In fact, we suspected since June that it would be difficult for the CH to see these conditions being met. After all, when the Devils got their hands on Jacob Markström, we knew that unless there was an injury, he would be the team’s #1 goalie.And in the end, even if Markström missed several weeks, Allen will not have played enough to reach the 40-game mark.Note that the condition could officially become mathematically impossible as early as tomorrow, when the Devils face the Oilers. If Markström, who has been back in the game for about ten days, plays the entire game, Allen will no longer be able to officially reach the 40-game mark this season.It’s just a matter of time, we agree… but it could be official as early as tomorrow. If not, it will happen in a few days, but in any case, you can (really) forget about the idea of this third-round pick becoming a second-round pick.– Juraj Slafkovský wants to give more.– It will be Alex Newhook’s bobblehead night next Tuesday at the Bell Centre.– According to me, yes. We’ve improved without touching much with a recipe that works.– Quebecer Benjamin St-Juste joins the Chargers.