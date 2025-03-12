Exchange Jake Allen: you can (really) forget the second-round pick

In a hurry
Reporter: “Are you pleased by the way you’ve been playing recently?”
Juraj Slafkovsky: “Hmm, well if I played like this all season I would be but I’m not. But still, 10 games, maybe not even.” Reporter: “That’s not enough?” Juraj Slafkovsky: “Not enough.” pic.twitter.com/zrioyVTf2d — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) March 12, 2025
Comment c’est tombé sur le bon??
https://t.co/oqAk9eLWvq How did it know??#GoHabsGo | @RONAinc pic.twitter.com/YdVaR7dqSi — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 12, 2025
Did the #GoJetsGo do enough at the #NHLTradeDeadline?@DanRTSN: «It made them tougher and it made them a little grizzlier when the playoffs come around»
Full podhttps://t.co/vSd1Xu1Slz#thesickpodcast @MurphysLaw74 pic.twitter.com/p8YdxixXrh — The Sick Podcast – The Eye Test (@sickpodnhl) March 12, 2025
Chargers are signing former Commanders CB Benjamin St-Juste, per his agent @MikeMcCartney7.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2025